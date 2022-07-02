The Ultimate Checklist for Your Buffalo Fourth of July BBQ

Labatt Blue Beer: If you’re looking for a beer you can crush all day, skip the usual domestics and grab a 12-er of Blue. It may have a Canadian maple leaf on the can, but this beer is as Buffalo as wings, see: their headquarters on Perry Street.

Cans, Crowlers and Kegs from Local Breweries: The WNY region is now quenched with nearly 50 breweries. From sours, stouts, pilsners, porters, IPAs and APAs, that means there’s a beer style for every taste. Instead of picking just a few to highlight, I’ll just name the beer I drank last: Community Beer Works – Good Neighbor American IPA.

42 North Hard Seltzer: Not one to be left in the dust on growing trends, 42 North is the first brewery or distillery in Buffalo to make a spiked seltzer. The seltzer, Source, is a refreshing, light drink to get you through the hot, sunny days of Buffalo summers.

Loganberry: Invoking memories of Crystal Beach and summers gone by, Loganberry is a sweet, non-carbonated drink flavor only seen on soft drink machines in and around Buffalo. Grab a case of Aunt Rosie’s or DIY with a bottle of Crystal Beach Loganberry syrup.

For the Table: