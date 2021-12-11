Warm Up at Buffalo’s Best Outdoor Fire Pits

As the weather changes in Buffalo, there’s nothing quite like sitting by a roaring fire to warm your bones on a cold winter night. Not only does it feel amazing, but something about a fire immediately makes an evening cozier and more relaxing.

Most of us get outside less in the winter, so it’s nice to have a way to get some fresh air. If you’re looking to cozy up outside by a crackling fire, drink or snack in hand, here are some top restaurants in Buffalo where you can do just that.

Relax in an Adirondack chair around the large fire pit at this craft brewery in East Aurora.

You can chow down on one of Buffalo’s best burgers in front of the fire here. Ultimate comfort.

Located in the heart of the village of Williamsville and overlooking Ellicott Creek, this spot has an expansive food menu and is an idyllic spot to hang out by the fire.

Grab an award-winning beer and relax by the fire in this spot’s beautiful and spacious back patio.

Located in the adorable town of East Aurora, bundle up by one of the fire pits at this restaurant and bakery’s cozy winter warm-up garden.

This is the spot in Buffalo’s hip Five Points neighborhood to grab an adorable toast plate or fresh baked good and sit by the fire pit.

Though Frankie Primo’s has a location downtown, it’s only at their North Tonawanda location where you can gather around their roaring fire pit. Trust us, it’s worth it.

The Place has been a neighborhood tavern in Buffalo for decades. The ambiance could not be better for drinking their signature holiday beverage, a Tom & Jerry, by one of their fire pits.

String lights hang above the courtyard surrounded by red brick at this craft brewery. The vibes are immaculate when you’re sipping a beer around these fire pits.

If you’re looking for a sports bar and grill, this Santora’s location in Williamsville is the spot to sit by a fire and watch a game.