A Guide to Eating Gluten Free in Buffalo

Buffalo wouldn’t be one of the great eating cities if we didn’t cater to every taste, preference, custom, or diet. Prefer a plant-based way of living? Vegan and vegetarian options right here. Looking for halal-only preparation? We’ve got that, too. However, for many people, their diet simply comes down to what their body can tolerate, especially when it comes to those dealing with a gluten intolerance or Celiac disease. Luckily for visitors to Buffalo, restaurants, bakeries and chefs across town understand those limitations and are crafting delicious menu items and goods that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Here are many of the ways you can eat with big flavor and no gluten in Buffalo:

When you’re ready to take a seat and enjoy a full upscale dinner, places like Betty’s and Dapper Goose cater to your every gluten-free need. At Betty’s in Allentown, try the smoked maple glazed salmon with roasted carrots, parsnips and apples, or the roasted butternut beet topped with toasted walnuts, goat cheese and balsamic. Dapper Goose in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, known for their stellar cocktail selection, will have you “oo-ing and ah-ing” over every dish. Try the confit duck with spinach puree, artichoke and pearl onions or the rainbow trout with parnsip puree and chimichurri. PS: Both places are excellent spots for brunch, too!

While many of the classic flavors of Buffalo are typically heavy on the gluten, places like Anderson’s Frozen Custard want all to feel welcome when stopping in for Buffalo-born eats and treats. A top spot for fresh carved beef on weck, Anderson’s offers an option to stack your sliced beef and dollop of horseradish atop a gluten free bun. Better yet, the buns are made right here in Buffalo, too. Brian’s Best is a bread and pastry manufacturer located right in Buffalo and is known for supplying gluten free baked goods to spots like Homegrown Bistro, Bedrock Eatery, Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River, and Parkside Meadow. And when you’re ready for dessert, you can enjoy Anderson’s perfectly swirled chocolate/vanilla frozen custard served in a gluten-free cone.

Another classic flavor of Buffalo, Buffalo-style pizza, is being sliced up for those who have to mind their gluten intake. Cup-and-char pepperoni, mounds of ooey-gooey cheese, a slightly sweeter sauce and a bubbly crust – you can find gluten-free pies at Mister Pizza, Just Pizza & Wing Co., Bocce Club Pizza, Picasso’s Pizza and several other pizzerias across Buffalo.

If you’re looking for Neopolitan, wood-fired or “pod” varieties of gluten-free ‘za, look no further than places like Hydraulic Hearth, who top their hand-tossed crusts with some of the most creative concoctions around, Hearth + Press, which is a perfect stop for date night before a show in Buffalo’s Theatre District, and Pizza Plant, whose calzone-like pizza “pods” will fill your belly before a game down near KeyBank Center.

In addition to offering gluten free pizzas (the pepperoni variety is highly recommended), one of Downtown Buffalo’s favorite eateries, Osteria 166, offers gluten-free pasta and cheese ravioli dishes.

When your day calls for something a little more “grab and go”, places like Spot Coffee, who offer gluten free wraps, Chris’ NY Sandwich Shop, which is considered one of the best delis in Buffalo, and Globe Market, who can pair your GF sandwich with one of their famous soups, will supply you with delicious gluten-free eats on wheels.

Curation of this blog was assisted by Julia Jornsay-Silverberg – juliajornsaysilverberg.com