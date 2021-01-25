Whipping Up Cocoa Creativity

Sometimes the only way to shake off that lake effect chill in your bones is to warm up from the inside. Coffee and warm boozy drinks are the answer for some but for those looking for an any-time-of-day chocolate rush, hot cocoa is the beverage of choice. For the purists who crave a traditional yet tasty cocoa, sure, we have plenty of places serving up the classic version. For those looking for someone to whip up a little creativity in a cup with frothy additions, unique ingredients and sprinkles of this and that, we’ve rounded up five spots around town who are crushing the cocoa game.

128 Fargo Avenue, Buffalo

Located in the old Tipico space at Fargo and Jersey on the city’s West Side, this newcomer to the café scene has a 12 oz. hot chocolate made with frothed milk, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle to boot.

24 Central Avenue, Lancaster

They’re the anchor in the village of Lancaster and they’re serving up a white hot chocolate this winter that’s worth the drive. Add a shot of raspberry to crank up its deliciousness to an 11.

100 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Head to Allentown for the Heidi Special. Warm up with their hot chocolate that adds a unique twist – it’s spiced with ginger and cayenne!

634 Main Street, East Aurora

Your favorite toast spread is now the star in this unique cocoa option. Their “Totally Real Taste Beverage Science Team,” as they refer to themselves, has been working to master a Nutella Hot Cocoa…and they’ve succeeded! Topped with their Butter Pecan whipped cream, this brings East Aurora’s cocoa game to new heights.

8301 Main Street, Williamsville

If you thought this Williamsville chocolatier’s sponge candy was divine, try their orange chocolate hot cocoa steamer! This homemade recipe calls steamed milk and their own blend of cocoa. It’s topped off with fresh whipped cream (no squirts from a can here!), orange chocolate shavings and an orange Orinoco Truffle on the side!