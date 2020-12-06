Where to Get Tom & Jerry’s To-Go This Winter

Winter, and particularly the holiday season, deserves a warm, inviting and festive drink to accompany it. Enter the Tom & Jerry.

A traditional Christmastime cocktail, Tom & Jerry is a hot alternative to the classic eggnog with brandy and rum, usually served in a mug or a bowl. Perhaps thought of as an olde-time drink, Tom & Jerry’s have never left Buffalo. People of all ages over 21, of course, can find common ground with this frothy beverage, sharing yuletide joy for the holidays. Even offering the seasonal drink for takeout only, there is no shortage of establishments ready to offer their own interpretation of this wintery beverage to warm bellies around Buffalo.

Indulging in this sweet drink has become a favorite holiday tradition, with each establishment having their own unique flavor, size and perks to ordering this sticky, boozy, sweet drink. So support a local restaurant by ordering some takeout and checking off a Tom & Jerry from your winter to-do list.

The Place, 229 Lexington Avenue, Buffalo

Perhaps the most well-known of the Buffalo Tom & Jerry hotspots, The Place is usually packed to the gills around the holidays. But this year, instead of packing the bar, they’re spreading things out in their parking lot. Claim your very own fire pit and order a steamy mug filled with the holiday cheer of a Tom & Jerry. And yes, you still get to keep the commemorative mug!

Order online: theplacebuffalo.com

Schwabl’s, 789 Center Road, West Seneca

This place is timeless. You’ll be transported back to the 1930s in this classic Buffalo eatery – where each customer is treated like family, your beef on weck is carved fresh and your Tom & Jerry served just the way it was all those years ago.

Order takeout: schwabls.com

Graylynn, 537 Main Street, Buffalo

The newest addition to the Tom & Jerry team, Graylynn was one of our favorite outdoor dining spots of summer 2020. From the same owners of Ballyhoo and Lucky Day, your favorite holiday drink is in good hands at Graylynn. Made with house-made batter, dark rum, brandy, a warming holiday spices, order one for pick up or delivery.

Order online: graylynnginbar.com

Remedy House, 429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

Remedy House has been a go-to spot for to-go coffee, sandwiches and baked treats all year long. Now keep your hands warm with a hot Tom & Jerry to go along with your visit to the charming Five Points neighborhood.

Order online: remedyhouse.square.site

CRaVing, 1472 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

One of the hidden gems of the Tom & Jerry tour, CRaVing is offering batches of four Tom & Jerrys for $35 to go along with incredible menu of takeout salads, sandwiches, soups and more.

Order online: cravingbuffalo.com

Creekview Restaurant, 5629 Main Street, Williamsville

A favorite Williamsville hangout for years, Creekview is making Tom & Jerry’s as easy as 1-2-3 this year. Their Tom & Jerry Kit for Two features all of the ingredients for you to make a Tom & Jerry right at your own home bar.

Order online: creekviewrestaurant.com

The Delaware, 3410 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

While you peruse the huge menu of grain bowls, burgers and entrees of The Dealware, be sure to add a Tom & Jerry to your online order. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Order online: delawarepubandgrill.com

***

While not currently serving Tom & Jerry’s during Erie County’s “orange” COVID-19 designation, keep an eye on these Tom & Jerry-serving favorites as the season progresses:

Boomerang’s Bar & Grill, 995 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Cole’s, 1104 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Eden Pub, 8557 North Main Street, Eden

Glen Park Tavern, 5507 Main Street, Williamsville

McPartlan’s Corner, 669 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga

Mes Que, 1420 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Resurgence Brewing Company, 1250 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Rohall’s Corner, 540 Amherst Street, Buffalo