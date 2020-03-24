Ways to Enjoy Live Streaming Buffalo Music at Home

Buffalo’s music is its heartbeat, and normally you couldn’t turn a corner each night without hearing music thumping out of our legendary venues, dive bars, clubs and halls.

But even a mandated shutdown of these venues due to the growing public health crisis can’t stop the Buffalo music. Below we’ve gathered several ways Buffalo’s musicians are practicing responsible social distancing and streaming the music to you, live in your homes. So tune in, turn it up and rock out!

Band Together Buffalo

Band Together Buffalo is a collaborative effort to support Buffalo’s independent musicians through a live streaming virtual concert series. A schedule of Buffalo bands is already on deck this week, and we expect to hear from more great local artists as the series continues. Upcoming shows include Tyler Westcott | Organ Fairchild on 3/24 (7:30pm), Steve Balesteri | Justin DiCarlo and Friends on 3/25 (7:30pm) , Zak Ward on 3/26 (7:30pm), and Damone Jackson Outcome on 3/26 (9pm). Follow Band Together Buffalo on Facebook to tune in.

Facebook: Band Together Buffalo

BPO & Classical 94.5 Concert Streams

At the direction of Maestro JoAnn Falletta and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Daniel Hart, archived BPO concerts will be broadcast on local radio station WNED Classical at 94.5 FM, and streamed through the WNED website, their mobile app, or by smart speaker, each Tuesday at 7:00pm. Beginning on March 24 with Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3, if you close your eyes, it’ll feel like you’re sitting in the magnificent Kleinhans Music Hall.

Website: WNED Classical 94.5 | App: iOS & Google Play

Zak Ward Live Streams

In addition to his set on Thursday (3/26) with Band Together Buffalo, Zak is hosting his own Live Stream nightly via his Facebook and Instagram pages (Zak Ward | @zakwardbuffalo). Zak will be playing acoustic tunes from James Taylor, Neil Young, Radiohead, hits of the 90s, and a kid-focused set.

Facebook: Zak Ward | Instagram: @zakwardbuffalo | Digital tip jar via Venmo: @zakwardbuffalo + Paypal: zakwardinfo@gmail.com

Sportsmen’s Tavern Living Room Concerts

While one of Buffalo’s best live music venues is closed for on-stage concerts, the Sportsmen’s Tavern Facebook page is becoming a hub for live streaming tunes. Locals Dave Ruch, Doug Yeoman and even Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have performed acoustic sets live from their homes, while sets from national acts like Neil Diamond and Americana Highways have been shared to the page. Follow their Facebook page for notifications on upcoming music live streams.

Facebook: Sportsmen’s Tavern

Buffalo Forever: A Buffalo music-inspired playlist

When the music isn’t streaming live, check out Visit Buffalo Niagara’s “Buffalo Forever” playlist. Perfect for when you’re working from home, cooking dinner for the family, cleaning up around the house, or just simply rocking out, our playlist is continuously growing and features Buffalo-born favorite musicians like the Goo Goo Dolls, Brian McKnight, Grover Washington, Jr., Every Time I Die, moe., Aqueous, Willie Nile, and a few tunes where Buffalo gets a special nod. Save the playlist to your library as we’re adding to it all the time.

Note: We recommend shuffling this Buffalo playlist up.