Travel + Leisure Names Buffalo a Best Place to Travel in 2021

While travel may seem like a distant memory, before long, we’ll be able to properly spend our vacation days discovering new places and meeting new faces. And with that, Buffalo will once again welcome waves of travelers back to our resurgent city to see what all the recent hype is about.

Knowing that our dreams of travel may soon become a reality, Travel + Leisure has compiled a list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021. Lo and behold, Buffalo is proudly on the list.

“Sure, you’ve heard rumblings about Buffalo’s restaurants, or maybe its brewery boom. But lately, the city is getting attention for its visual arts scene — and most notably, a game-changing new gallery that’s Native American-owned and dedicated entirely to Indigenous art,” Travel + Leisure writes. “Still more developments are in the works: the $65 million Silo City restoration and reuse will bring arts, commercial, and exhibition space to a string of abandoned grain silos, and golf brand OnCore is launching a massive golf complex and hotel on the Buffalo River.”

The better part of the 2010s were some of the best in Buffalo’s history. Even with the setbacks experienced in 2020, we know the best is yet to come.

You can find Buffalo in the #7 spot on the full Travel + Leisure list here: The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021