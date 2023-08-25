Travel + Leisure: Buffalo Blossoms into Vibrant Cultural Destination

For those that live here or visit often, Buffalo is a city known for its determination, genuine spirit, and welcoming people. But for those who have just visited recently, Buffalo has been quietly blossoming into an unexpected cultural hub. And Jessica Ritz, writer for popular travel outlet Travel + Leisure, has noticed, too.

“The signs of Buffalo’s next chapter are undeniably vibrant,” Ritz writes for the Travel + Leisure article.

Photo: Sharon Cantillon Photo: Sharon Cantillon

A massive draw for cultural visitors, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, nestled on the edges of idyllic Delaware Park, reopened to great fanfare in June, showcasing a $230-million expansion project that beautifully marries the museum’s rich history with contemporary styling. With the addition of the striking Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building designed by OMA, visitors can now explore a 30,000-square-foot space dedicated to contemporary works, essentially doubling the musuem’s footprint, while the revamped 1905 Wilmers Building offers treasures spanning various periods and styles, and the 1962 Knox Building is open and free to the public, enriching the community through education and access to the arts.

But Buffalo’s cultural renaissance isn’t limited to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum alone. The city’s vibrant arts scene goes much deeper with institutions like the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, which put special emphasis on local artists. Buffalo’s architectural heritage shines with landmarks such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House and Kleinhans Music Hall by Eliel and Eero Saarinen. Modernism meets innovation at the Silo City, where art, history and performance intersect amidst the grandeur of towering grain elevators.

Photo: Scott Siegel

Whether indulging in Buffalo’s famous wings, savoring New American cuisine by talented young chefs, or sampling foods from around the world thanks to Buffalo’s newest residents at places like the Downtown Bazaar, there’s a dish for everyone’s tastes in Buffalo.

For a unique stay, the Richardson Hotel offers an unparalleled story as a former psychiatric hospital turned 88-room hotel, while Hotel at the Lafayette and the Curtiss Hotel serve as callbacks to our remarkable and storied past.

Buffalo’s cultural transformation continues to flourish, making it a must-visit destination for art, history, and a rich tapestry of experiences. You can read the entire Travel + Leisure article here: This City in Western New York Has Become an Unexpected Cultural Destination — Thanks to a Brand-new Attraction