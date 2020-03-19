These Buffalo Attractions Offer Virtual Experiences

As Buffalonians are being asked to practice safe “social distancing” for the foreseeable future, several of the city’s best cultural attractions, museums, galleries and institutions are offering a respite from any potential cabin fever. With virtual guides, online databases, DIY projects, and engaging videos, here are 8 ways you (and your kids) can enjoy some of the best places in Buffalo, even when their doors are closed.

In addition to their interactive online experiences, we’ve also included a link to each non-profits donation page should you feel compelled to assist them in these difficult times.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s Digital Collection

The marvelous works of Picasso, Gauguin, Kahlo, Monet, Cezanne, Pollock, and so many more, are viewable right on your computer screen. Take a searchable walk through the halls and archives of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery when you search the collection using their online database. Search for artwork by artist, title, medium, time period, and more. Or, narrow it down by viewing the gallery’s “Collection Highlights” – 200 of the AK’s most noteworthy and popular works in their collection.

Buffalo History Museum’s Digital Catalog and Collection

Meet F.R.A.N.K. (Find Resources and New Knowledge) – the Buffalo History Museum’s database/virtual tour guide. F.R.A.N.K. allows you to access digital copies of Buffalo’s historical photos, maps, newspapers, business records, and much more. Also included are digital tours of the Buffalo History Museum’s collection, and a searchable archive of past museum exhibits.

At the direction of Maestro JoAnn Falletta and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Daniel Hart, archived BPO concerts will be broadcast on local radio station WNED Classical at 94.5 FM, and streamed through the WNED website, their mobile app, or by smart speaker, each Tuesday at 7:00pm. Beginning on March 24 with Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3, if you close your eyes, it’ll feel like you’re sitting in the magnificent Kleinhans Music Hall.

Get to know the animals of the Buffalo Zoo, up close and personal. Beginning with an outdoor session with Pearl the porcupine, the Buffalo Zoo’s #TheZooToYou series will introduce you to all the amazing creatures and critters that the Zoo has to offer. It’s a virtual walk on the wild side!

While the doors of the Burchfield Penney Art Center are closed, the team is using this time to reflect with the art and writings of its namesake artist. Each day, the Burchfield Facebook page is sharing an image of Charles Burchfield’s intriguing works of art alongside one of his journal entries – offering a serene moment in these difficult days.

Explore & More: The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum Sanity Savers, DIY Children’s Programming

For anyone practicing social distancing at home with children, we feel you. Thankfully the crafty folks at Explore & More: The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum have launched Sanity Savers – daily DIY crafts, experiments and more that you can easily accomplish with your kids in your own home. You can follow along daily on the Explore & More Facebook page.

Old Fort Niagara | Live Webcam Streaming

While the re-enactors of this colonial era fort are taking a break, Old Fort Niagara’s lighthouse webcam offers you a bird’s-eye-view of the stronghold. Look out over the grounds of Old Fort Niagara from the vantage point that only the 1872 lighthouse can provide. In the distance, you’ll gaze out over the waters of Lake Ontario for a daily moment of zen. Is that you in the distance, Toronto?

Discover more at trsite.org

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site | VIRTUAL TOUR

Visiting the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is a chance to experience a place where America entered a tense crossroads that helped to define its next one hundred years. Now, while the site has limited visitation, you can still take a stroll through an important moment in American history, complete with 360-degree views, interactive features and video. Check out the virtual tour here.

