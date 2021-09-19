These Bills Themed Beers Were Made for Football Sundays

Whether you’re stocking up for the tailgate or grabbing a six-pack for your away game viewing party, Buffalo’s breweries have concocted more than a dozen delicious beers, ciders and seltzers that celebrate our hometown Buffalo Bills. So after you grab the Bison dip and the Sahlen’s hot dogs, head over to the beer cooler and snag a couple of these Bills-themed beers to fill your cooler.

12 Gates Brewing Co. | Table Smasher Kolsch

The description: This 4.5% Kolsch is perfect for your backyard tailgate or fantasy draft night. Made with real local honey from Bee Country in Darien, New York. Go Bills!

Available at: 12 Gates Brewing Co., 80 Earhart, Williamsville and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

12 Gates Brewing Co. | Pancho’s Legacy Mexican-Style Lager

The description: In memory of Bills Superfan Ezra Castro, aka Pancho Billa, 12 Gates brewed this light, crispy lager, coming in at 4.8% Crack it open at your favorite tailgate and say “GO BILLS!” Proceeds from this beer will be donated in Ezra’s name to local charities.

Available at: 12 Gates Brewing Co., 80 Earhart, Williamsville and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

42 North Brewing Co. | Hopography #005

The description: Just in time for football SZN! The Fifth installment of the experimental Hopography IPA series. 42 North went with a single hop profile of Sabro hops with pale malts and oats to create topical flavors of coconut, pineapple and “spree candy”.

Available at: 42 North Brewing Co., 25 Pine St, East Aurora / Order online: theoutpost42n.com

Big Ditch Brewing Co. | Make Me Wanna Stout

The description: Big Ditch brewed this beer specifically for football Sundays in Western New York! This coffee and cream stout is brewed with Revolution coffee beans from Public Espresso. Besides the rich coffee flavor, this beer features a light roast from the roasted barley used, a light sweet finish from the milk sugar used, and a creamy body from the oatmeal used. Let’s Go Buffalo!

Available at: Big Ditch Brewing Co., 55 E. Huron St, Buffalo and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

Blue Toad Hard Cider | Billievable

The description: Blue Toad Cider honors the tradition and legacy of America’s first preferred beverage by brewing an all-natural and eminently drinkable hard cider using only locally grown apples from Western New York in this blueberry and cherry hard cider.

Available at: Local retailers like Consumers Beverages

Brickyard Brewing Co. | Number 17 West Coast IPA

The description: Brewed with Simcoe, El Dorado, NY-grown Chinook, and Simcoe Cryo hops. West Coast style, with a Buffalo heart – just like JA. Number 17 on the field, number 1 in our hearts. GO BILLS.

Available at: Brickyard Brewing Co., 432 Center St, Lewiston and at local retailers like Consumers Beverages

Buffalo Brewing Co. | Sunday Sauce

The description: Let’s go B-U-F-F-A-L-O! Sunday Sauce is a mosaic dry-hopped cream ale perfect for watching football games!

Available at: Buffalo Brewing Co., 314 Myrtle St, Buffalo on draft and in cans

Community Beer Works | Let’s Go Pils

The description: A very dry, crisp, brilliantly clear lager brewed in the German tradition with an American twist; a light dry hop addition of Hallertau Blanc hops produce a delicate aroma of melon and grape.

Available at: Community Beer Works, 520 7th St, Buffalo and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages / Order online: communitybeerworks.com

First Line Brewing | Beast in the East

The description: The return of First Line’s highly anticipated Bills beer is back! On tap for the first time ever. Exploding with flavors, this pineapple, mango, orange Buffalo IPA will be right there with you when the Bills get that W. The Beast is back and ready to claim itss place at the top! Cheers y’all and GO BILLS!

Available at: First Line Brewing, 4906 S. Buffalo St, Orchard Park, draft only

Hamburg Brewing Co. | A Little Bit Lager Now

The description: This new spin on a classic isn’t just any old lager. It is a balanced attack of citrus and pineapple hop flavor with notes of victory. Lagered at cold temperatures, it will drink smooth and flavorful. Kind of like an IPA meeting a crisp and clean lager. This beer makes us wanna SHOUT! We’re makin’ it hoppy now! It’s a Little Bit Lager Now! Try it right now, say you will, c’mon this beer is on the move now!

Available at: Hamburg Brewing Co., 6553 Boston State Rd, Hamburg and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

Labatt Blue Light | QB1 Seltzer

The description: Labatt has whipped up this medley of their refreshing hard seltzers just for Bills fans. This mix pack contains raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavored seltzers. Go Bills!

Available at: Local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

New York Beer Project | Gameday Belgian White

The description: Belgian style witbier brewed with copious amounts of flaked and malted white wheat, coriander, sweet orange peel and Czech saaz hops. Medium light body with a moderate grainy malt sweetness and doughy wheat character. Prominent citrus orange and tangerine fruitiness with a light lemon floral spice. Subtle hints of bubblegum and clove round out the finish.

Available at: New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Rd, Lockport

Resurgence Brewing Co. | Circle the Wagons IPA and Pilsner

The description: No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. This 4-pack contains two Circle the Wagons IPAs (New England IPA with citra, galaxy and German amarillo hops) and two Circle the Wagons pilsners.

Available at: Resurgence Brewing Co., 55 Chicago St, Buffalo and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages

Thin Man Brewing | Pills Mafia

The description: An updated version of Thin Man’s Buffalo Pills, brewed for tailgating and/or watching the Buffalo Bills from the confines of your couch or bar stool.

Available at: Thin Man Brewery, 492 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo and 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, and local retailers like Wegmans and Consumers Beverages