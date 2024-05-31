The Treehouse Café: A Blueberry Wonderland

Photo: Rico Rivera

Nestled just 22 miles south of Buffalo in the hamlet of West Falls, the Blueberry Treehouse Farm awaits – a spring-through-fall café in the forest with live music, local beer and good food, a forested playground, thousands of blueberry bushes, and a rentable house 20 feet high into the trees.

This farm, located at 1897 Davis Road, with 11 different kinds of blueberries on two acres, is a berry pickers mecca during the July and August harvest. Most of the time, from spring to fall, it is an outdoor refuge, ripe for exploring.

The couple who bought the farm almost eight years ago have gradually expanded around the original blueberry fields. Rico and Jyl Rivera, who also own Buffalo Treehouse, a luxury building company, started with “Pine Island,” a play space with its own a treehouse-style castle. When families started posting pictures of their kids playing there on Facebook, the place became a sensation and the Riveras plan to expand developed.

The place the couple would eventually call the Blueberry Treehouse Farm began to take shape. The Treehouse Café and bar with wood-oven baked pizza and live local acoustic music came next.

The café’s bar and seating areas have views of the blueberry fields on one side and, on the other, there’s a forest with enormous trees.

The newly opened Treehouse Airbnb, with sweeping views of the fields and the twinkling cafe lights, has rooms on two floors and sleeping space for four.

“It’s just magical having the treehouses among the nature here,” said Jyl Rivera, who manages daily operations. “It’s been unreal to see the transformation that the farm has undergone … We’ve created a space where kids can hang out with their parents, listen to music, enjoy nature and spend time together.”

Photo: Rico Rivera

The details

• The Blueberry Treehouse Farm is open from late spring to the end of October. During the u-pick blueberry season, early-July to mid-August, the farm is open Wednesday to Sunday. The small admission fee during berry season includes a free popsicle, a pop, or $5 off a beer at the Treehouse Café. On Thursday nights, in summer, the farm holds its “Blueberry Jams” Americana music concert series.

• Picking blueberries by the pound: The farm’s 2,000 organically grown berry bushes allow for a longer growing season. “The great thing about having different varieties is that they ripen at different times,” said Jyl Rivera. Pick as you explore. When you’ve had enough, weigh your paper bag and pay $3.50 a pound.

• The Treehouse Café: Adjacent to the fields of blueberry bushes, it features local beer, blueberry snacks, blueberry-themed drinks, made-to-order paninis, freshly baked pizzas, charcuterie boards, desserts from artisan bakeries and edible flower garnishes from a nearby farm. “The list goes on,” said Jyl Rivera. “We support so many local businesses.” Above the bar, a treehouse-style second floor with great farm views can be rented for gatherings. During the spring and fall, the cafe has live music and is open Friday-Sunday, with no admission charge.

• The Treehouse Airbnb: Anchored to maple and cherry trees, this rentable, two-story abode has a secluded second floor bedroom. A stay at this place, open year-round, can make you feel one with the trees.

• Pine Island playground: If you’re bringing the kids, they’ll have a hard time leaving. This forested play space is surrounded by pine trees. It comes complete with a treehouse castle, a log pyramid for climbing and a mini zip-line.

Also in West Falls

West Falls Center for the Arts, photo: West Falls Center for the Arts (Facebook)

Just down the road from the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, you’ll find the West Falls Center for the Arts. This warm and inviting space hosts concerts, music clinics and other events that highlight local talent and encourage creative exploration. The center, located at 1863 Davis Road, started 14 years ago as a piano school. As students became well known for their skill, interest in the center spread. Weekend concerts helped transform the space into a regional destination for entertainment. Along with concerts, the center offers music lessons for veterans, a “Music Memories Café” program for people with dementia, a “Kids Music Jam” performance and master classes. Find more information at westfallsartcenter.org