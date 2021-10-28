The Boston Globe Chows Down on the Upstate Eats Trail

Many cities around the US boast dishes unique to their respective destinations. But the shear amount of culinary classics that originated in, or can be found “only in Buffalo” truly sets our city a notch above.

Buffalo’s collection of indigenous foods, from Buffalo wings and beef on weck to sponge candy, charcoal broiled hot dogs and Buffalo-style pizzas, are a point of pride for Buffalonians.

During a recent trip, writer Diane Bair, on assignment for the Boston Globe, discovered Buffalo’s culinary classics (and more) while venturing along New York’s Upstate Eats Trail, a 225-mile journey through a food culture found nowhere else in the country.

In this recent article, Bair wrote “The [Upstate Eats Trail] is a great way to explore cities that might not be on your gotta-see list, but offer unique attractions and natural beauty”.

You can read the entire Boston Globe article, which highlights the Trail’s stops in Buffalo and Rochester here: Is it worth a seven-hour drive to eat Buffalo wings in Buffalo? Why, yes. Yes it is.

The next great American road trip can be found right here in New York! The Upstate Eats Trail connects you to the delicious and unique regional foods of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton.

Explore the entire trail here: UpstateEatsTrail.com