Special Buffalo Deals & Offers Just in Time for Playoff Football

Buffalo, Erie County and Western New York are riding high on the wave of excitement as the Buffalo Bills charge into the NFL playoffs. Many of our community’s favorite shops, restaurants, breweries and attractions are coming together to offer an array of special promotions and exclusive deals specifically for the Bills’ playoff journey. So whether you’re a local planning your tailgate or home viewing party, or a visitor coming into town for the big game, we welcome you to explore the city’s culinary delights, shop for unique treasures, and enjoy our best attractions. Take advantage of these limited-time offers that showcase the true spirit of Buffalo as the “City of Good Neighbors”. Go Bills!

Check out the special deals, offers and events below. More to come throughout the weekend!

Jack Rabbit Buffalo

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY

Jack Rabbit is offering several food specials for gameday a single order of wings (hot, medium, mild, honey mustard, chipotle BBQ, or plain) for $17, the Two Point Conversion for $40 (cast iron cup n’ char pepperoni pizza with ten wings and a pitcher of Labatt Blue), and the Barstool Hero for $20 (chicken finger sub or steak hoagie with a mini pitcher of Pabst Blue Ribbon or Labatt Blue Light).

Strong Hearts

295 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY

During football season, Strong Hearts offers a food or sandwich special centered around the theme of the Bills opponent. And they’re doing just that on Sunday, January 14. Known for their vegan menu, Strong Hearts will be offering a vegan “Primanti Brothers Sandwich” (a Pittsburgh classic) which consists of thin sliced house made seitan (a meat substitute), melted mozzarella, house coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, and crispy french fries on toasted marble rye bread. It comes with a choice of potato chips, a small green salad, or pickle spears on the side. It’s a very hearty sandwich for $16. Strong Hearts is also offering their beloved house made vegan chicken wing dip that is served with a side of house fried tortilla chips, and carrot and celery sticks for $12.



Both of these specials will be offered on Sunday, January 14th while supplies last. Strong Hearts is open from 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

41 Virginia Pl, Buffalo, NY & 25 Pine St, East Aurora, NY

Fat Bob’s has a handful of takeout football packages that run for the remainder of the season, as well as dine in offers for bar viewing at their locations in Allentown and East Aurora! See below.

12 Gates Brewing

80 Earhart Dr, Williamsville, NY & 14 Washington St, Ellicottville, NY

From January 9 to January 15, buy any of 12 Gates‘ canned Bills-themed beers and enjoy a pint of House Lager for free with your total purchase.

New York Beer Project

6933 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY

In honor of the Bills vs. Steelers Playoff game this Sunday, New York Beer Project will be serving red, blue and white Mafia Margarita flights all day. Not only are they delicious, but word on the street is that they send out good vibes to Josh & the team!

Then, at 1PM, it’s time for the Bills game and NYBP’s Free Beer For a Year Giveaway!

Here’s how it works – from the beginning of the game to the end of half time, all guests will receive a lottery ticket (no purchase necessary). NYBP will draw one ticket at the end of the game, and that lucky winner will win one free Crowler per week, all year long at NYBP! Winner must be present when your ticket is called to win.

From Mafia Marg flights to great camaraderie with friends to the chance to win Free Beer for a Year, to cheering on our team to victory, there is no better spot to watch the playoffs than at any one of NYBP’s locations! Offer available at NYBP Lockport, Victor, and Orlando locations.

Aurora Popcorn Shop

673 Main St, East Aurora, NY

The Aurora Popcorn Shop has Buffalo Bills Popcorn tins that can be filled with delicious gourmet popcorn including Buffalo Chicken Wing popcorn and their very special Tailgate Crunch which is red (cherry), white (vanilla) and blue (blueberry). Perfect for your tailgate or watch party!

M Hotel

2040 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY

M Hotel is hosting a Bills viewing party in their courtyard bar. They will be offering drink specials and a buffet. The bar will be open at 1pm. M Hotels encourages everyone, whether you are a hotel guest, non-guest, Bills fan, Steelers fan, anyone, to come out to the M Hotel Buffalo to enjoy the game!

Totally Buffalo Store

Multiple locations

The Totally Buffalo Store is offering special discounts from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, January 13! Take part and enjoy discounts, sales racks, giveaways and $5 lawn signs with any purchase.

Explore & More Children’s Museum

130 Main St, Buffalo, NY

Explore & More is encouraging members and guests to show their “City Pride”. With the Bills & Sabres at home this weekend, they’re welcoming Buffalo fans as well as visiting team fans with special Bills, Sabres and Bandits activities and arts all weekend. Explore & More will have special hours on Sunday, January 14 from 10am-1pm.

The Ice at Canalside

130 Main St, Buffalo, NY

The Ice at Canalside will be hosting special activities and deals for Buffalo football fans! On Friday, January 12, join the “Bills Rally Skate” from 6pm-10pm. Enjoy $1.00 off if you are wearing Bills gear, snap a photo in front of the lit up #17 display, view Bills flags hung around the rink, lit up blue and red furniture, dance to a live DJ playing the Shout Song every hour, win Highmark giveaways, snag a M&T “Billieve Together” flags, and partake in food and beverage specials.

Big Ditch Brewing

55 E Huron St, Buffalo, NY

Big Ditch is planning several Buffalo and Pittsburgh-themed food specials for visitors in town beginning on Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 14, including wings, beef on weck (a traditional Buffalo sandwich of sliced oven roasted roast beef served on a toasted kimmelweck roll served with fries and au jus), Playoff Pierogi (six fried potato and cheese pierogi served over a bed of coleslaw with a side of habanero bacon jam), Pittsburgh Salad (grilled flat iron steak, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and our hand cut fries served with ranch dressing). They’ll also have two Bills-themed beers on tap and in cans right now; Make Me Wanna Stout, a coffee and cream stout, and No Punts Intended, an American Pilsner.

For those that can’t make it to the stadium, Big Ditch will be showing the game on all of they’re large screen TVs with full sound on Sunday, January 14, as they do for every Bills game. Plus, their building will be lit up in blue and red from now until the end of the Bills season, which they “hope will be until after they win the Super Bowl!”

Botanical Gardens

2655 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY

The Botanical Gardens will be lighting up their dome and conservatory red, white and blue! The Botanical Gardens is also hosting a Kids Day event on Monday, January 15, where kids can get into the Gardens for free.

Buffalo History Museum

1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY

No Buffalo Bills weekend is complete without a stop at the Buffalo History Museum, which preserves the largest collection of Bills memorabilia in the world. In its “Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports” exhibit, visitors can relive some of the greatest moments in the team’s history through the dozens of objects on display, from Jim Kelly’s cleats and Andre Reed’s brand of “Over The Middle” bottled sauce, to Van Miller’s fur coat, Bruce Smith’s gloves, Joe DeLamiellure’s collectible soda can and Ralph Wilson’s hall of fame jacket. The exhibit draws on the 100,000 items preserved by the museum in the Greg D. Tranter Buffalo Bills Collection, the largest such collection in the world.

While at the Museum, visitors can also enjoy 20% off all Buffalo Bills related merchandise in their gift shop or can log online after their visit and use the code “Playoffs” in their online store.

Anderson’s Frozen Custard

Multiple locations

Anderson’s is offering a pre game pint sale. The day before the Bills game, including January 13, Anderson’s offers $5 frozen custard pints! Stores are closed on Sundays. While there is no discount on this item, Anderson’s also offers a Bills Ice Cream Cake!

Buffalo Riverworks

359 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY

Buffalo RiverWorks is hosting their Game Day VIP Suites on their second floor balcony and first massive floor in front of their huge high-definition LED video wall for the game this Sunday, January 14. Suites can be reserved at buffaloriverworks.com.

Resurgence Brewing

55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY

Resurgence is planning a Playoff Tailgate on Saturday, January 13, at the brewery. This event will include an open bar with food and snacks, as well as a few vendors selling Bills gear. Resurgence will have TVs for the Saturday games from 6-10pm, encouraging patrons to wear their football gear. Tickets are around $45/person for the open bar (beer, wine, well liquor) and food, and can be purchased here.

Hartman’s Distilling

55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY

Hartman’s Distilling will be hosting a watch party on Sunday. Specials include $4 for any canned drink and half-off appetizers during the game. Hartman’s will also have $30 open bar (including only seltzer, beer, mimosas) during the game.

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St #103, Buffalo, NY

The Salty Chefs are located in downtown Buffalo, open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. Although they will not be opened this weekend for the game, they are offering a couple menu items throughout the week that are Buffalo Bills-themed and deeply discounted. This offer is and available throughout the Bills season. They can be viewed in full on their online menu. The items are the “Circle The Wagons Burger” (because nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills), the Buffalo Chicken Corn Chowder, and The Buffalo Chicken Burger or Wrap. Each of these items are 20% off when you say the simple phrase “Go Bills!”

Dandelions Restaurant

1340 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY

Dandelions Restaurant has several promotions throughout the Bills season including $3 bottled beer, $3 draft beer, $3 mixed drinks, 50 cent wings, and free hotdogs. These specials are available during Bills games only.

La Verdad Café

116 Davey St, Buffalo, NY

La Verdad Cafe will be offering a Bills Feast Platter for $45 including four pork ribs, pulled pork, chopped brisket , two chicken leg quarters, and three rolls. Call (716) 768-3150 to order. Pick up at noon on January 14.

Colonial Wine & Spirits

3211 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY

Being one of the largest liquor stores near the stadium, Colonial has your tailgating needs. Conlonial sells Bills-etched bottles of wine along with all other beverage needs. Colonial offers curbside pick up from their website, as well as Uber delivery from the Uber Eats app. Their Instagram and Facebook and website post weekly sales, along with daily promotions and Friday Flash sales.

Buffalo Cigars

Multiple locations

As a cigar store and lounge, Buffalo Cigars sees a lot of out-of-towners come through and enjoy relaxing with a cigar as they visit the area. They are offering the following promotions: Buffalo Cigars carries the Mafia cigars exclusively. For the next several days, the Cigar Mafia Sweet Victory cigar is buy 2, get 1 free. On gameday, Buffalo Cigars is hosting watch parties at all 3 of locations: Orchard Park (2911 Southwestern Blvd), Amherst (7032 Transit Rd), and Downtown Buffalo (500 Main St). Complimentary pizza and half-off draft beer during the game will be available.

Lastly, for Steelers fans, Buffalo Cigars is offering a weekend club membership for only $5. This gives access to their private club lounges in Orchard Park and Amherst. Note: Their stores have separate lounges where being a member is not required. But access to the club means you can enjoy an adult beverage while you smoke cigars.

Cheesy Chick

5385 Main St, Williamsville, NY

Cheesy Chick’s Buffalo Bills Game Day Party Pak includes: half tray mac and cheese (+$10 for specialty macs: BFLO, Philly, Bacon, Pizza), or any 4 wraps and a dozen cookies, basic salad or tomato soup. The Pak is $75 / $85 Specialty Macs and feeds 6-8 people. Vegan, gluten free or add ons are available at an additional cost. Pick up Saturday, January 13 by 8pm or Sunday, January 14, 11am-12pm. Call to order at (716) 817-9559.

Rec Room

79 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY

Rec Room is hosting football specials all weekend long for visitors. Enjoy no cover, drink specials and 10% off bill for all guests with an Pennsylvania ID or if say they are visiting from out of town. Rec Room will be open Sunday, January 14, for a big Bills party (not a street party). Come watch the game on some of the largest screens in Downtown Buffalo.

Rusty Nickel Brewing

4350 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY

Rusty Nickel Brewing will be offering their New England IPA, “Victory Monday” all week long, and will be hosting a watch party on Sunday, January 14, for the Steelers at Bills game at 1pm. Need a great place to watch the game? Look no further! Rusty Nickel Brewing has a full bar, house beers, food, and the game on four TVs!

To celebrate four straight years as AFC East Champs, “Victory Monday” 4-packs are on sale all week long. Save $4 on every 4-pack of Victory Monday NE IPA, with the purchase of a pint of Victory Monday in the Tasting Room. That’s $14 4-packs, for 4 years of AFC East titles!

Offer valid today through the end of the Steelers vs. Bills Wild Card game, Sunday, January 14.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Amherst, NY

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village’s normal News & Brews trivia night will be Bills-themed! You can find all of the details here.

Made in America Store

1000 West Maple Court, Elma, NY

The Made in America Store offers a wide selection of Buffalo Bills items! One of the more unique items they carry are the steel artwork manufactured by their parent company General Welding & Fabricating. These pieces are 100% USA made and manufactured right here in Elma, NY, and include iridescent footballs with the bison and logo cut out, bison cutouts, Bills Mafia-themed scoreboards for cornhole, Bills Mafia-themed pieces, napkin and candle holders, and much more.

The Made in America Store also offers officially-licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise and even more Buffalo Bills-themed items to choose from like apparel, magnets, stickers, signs, books and more.

Days Park Tavern

253 Allen St, Buffalo, NY

Days Park Tavern will be having a Bills Playoff party starting at noon on Sunday, January 14. Days Park Tavern is outfitted with 5 TVs, a pool table and ping pong table, fantastic wings and other great tavern fare, plus plenty of draft beer selections. On Sunday, we have a great DJ … DJ KO spinning world vibe music til 3am.

Before the game, Days Park is hosting live music on Friday night, January 12 followed by “Midnight Karaoke”. Drink specials include $4 Pabst Blue Ribbons and $4 Genesee Cream Ales.

Seneca Resorts & Casino

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY

Seneca Resorts and Casinos is offering $25 in free slot play or free table bet on Monday, January 15, from 10am-10pm. This offer is open for anyone who does not currently have a Social Club card.

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY

At My Tomato Pie, they take immense pride in offering a vibrant atmosphere for Bills fans to gather and enjoy the games. Their commitment to enhancing their experience includes their exclusive Happy Hour specials during all Bills games, offering a complimentary halftime buffet and happy hour drink specials for fans who join us for the kickoff.

Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY

This Saturday and Sunday, Pressure Drop Brewing is running a special promotion on their Bills-themed lager called “Not a Football Beer”. For two days, 16 oz. four-packs will be $10 each or $50 for a case of 24 cans, only from their pub on Elmwood Avenue. Pressure Drop will also be showing the game on Sunday along with their brunch menu.

Stitch Buffalo

1215 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY

Celebrate Buffalo Bills Playoff Weekend with the Stitch Buffalo’s Playoff Pop Up, a handmade artisan event, on Saturday, January 13 from 10am-1pm. As the Buffalo Bills charge into the NFL playoffs, Stitch Buffalo and Water Buffalo Club 716 are bringing together local members of the Refugee Women’s Workshop in a celebration of team spirit and creativity. Stitch Buffalo will host a special event showcasing handmade items themed around the spirit of Buffalove. This unique event invites fans to revel in the playoff excitement while supporting local artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase an array of one-of-a-kind handmade creations inspired by our love for Buffalo, NY. From handcrafted buffalo-themed art pieces to iconic Water Buffalo Club 716 fur hats (produced at Stitch Buffalo), this event celebrates both artistry and sportsmanship.

“Our city’s passion for the Buffalo Bills is unrivaled, and this event is a tribute to that enduring spirit,” said Dawne Hoeg, Executive Director of Stitch Buffalo. “We’re pleased to showcase the handmade creations of local refugee women artisans, demonstrating love for our city and our team. It’s a chance for the community to come together and celebrate—and to support the newest Bills fans in the City of Good Neighbors.”

All fans, art enthusiasts, and families are invited to join in the celebration!

Fresh Catch Poke & The Galley Lounge

305 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY

Fresh Catch Poke will have the following specials available at both restaurant locations (Williamsville and Downtown Buffalo) on Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13:

PUNT 88 Poke Bowl for $16.85, designed by Dawson Knox (a portion of the proceeds from each sale of Dawson Knox’s bowl goes directly to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative)

Bowl & a Beer Combo for $20, choice of signature or hot menu bowl and beer or house wine

2 for $49 lobster rolls

Freshly shucked East Coast oysters for $1.50 each from 3pm-6pm

Shrimp Cocktail Party Platter available for $45 this weekend through The Market @ Fresh Catch Williamsville

Oscar’s Inn

288 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY

Oscar’s Inn offers a Bills fan package that includes two Bills glasses, two beverages, four homemade peanut butter cookies, tailgate sauce (hot, medium or BBQ), Diggs hot sauce and Josh Jaqs cereal for $59.99 + tax, as available.

During football season, Oscar’s also stocks each suite with Josh Allen Coffee K-cups for the Keurig machines and a Bills flag that they proudly fly. Bookings available!

A Gust of Sun Winery

4515 Baer Rd, Ransomville, NY

A Gust of Sun Winery is featuring Mafia Wine Slushies that can be pre-ordered on their website. A Zubaz-inspired swirl of red, white, and blue raspberry wine at 4%ABV. Pre-order for pickup Friday, January 12, from 12pm-8pm or Saturday, January 13, from 12pm-6pm. The winery is closed Sunday due to the playoff game.