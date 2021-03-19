Let’s Make Art at the Space Between

The University at Buffalo’s Arts Collaboratory, developed to foster an environment in which creative collaboration can flourish, is putting down roots in Buffalo’s downtown district to encourage the melding of the City’s historically segregated metropolitan area through the arts. Located at 431 Ellicott Street, the space, which opened Feb. 27, 2021, will serve as an incubator for artists across all disciplines that are in the process of creating new work.

Photo by UB Arts Collaboratory

Part studio, meeting room, installation and performance space, The Space Between will provide an environment for creatives to pressure test new ideas, form relationships with other artists and develop new ways of expression. The first month-long project at The Space Between will be led by UB Center for Diversity Innovation Distinguished Visiting Scholar, Victoria-Idongesit Udondian. She will use it as an arts studio, inviting recent immigrants and first generation Americans to collaborate and share stories. The Space Between is located directly next to Aaron Bartley’s Fitz Books, with whom the Collaboratory plans to partner on projects that encourage cross-disciplinary exploration.





Victoria Idongesit Udondian – Photos by UB Arts Collaboratory

According to Bronwyn Keenan, director of the Arts Collaboratory, The Space Between is a bricks and mortar manifestation of the UB initiative’s goals, under the umbrella of “Let’s Make Art.” “We want to bring down barriers between the arts and artists, and make new introductions,” she said. “The Collaboratory’s goal is to help desegregate Buffalo’s artistic community, connect artists with collaborators and potential supporters, and create an infrastructure that promotes the sharing of ideas.”

Photo by UB Arts Collaboratory

“Let’s Make Art” is more than just a theme for the Arts Collaboratory. It’s a call to action and a challenge to both artists and art lovers to break out of their bubbles. In addition to The Space Between, the Collaboratory’s spring program includes its Working Artists Lab, Show Your Art, public exhibitions at 500 Seneca, the creation of a searchable Arts Index and a brand-new Buffalo Arts Map.

For more information, visit ubartscollaboratory.com. Ongoing interviews, films and the work of collaborators can be found on Instagram @artscollaboratory and on the Collaboratory’s YouTube channel.