Free Printable Buffalo Coloring Book Pages to Brighten Your Day

We’ve all spent the last few days/weeks getting creative with how we keep ourselves, and our kids, entertained inside. We’ve dug into the depths of our closets, dusted off puzzles we forgot we had, scrolled through Pinterest for craft ideas and given in to playing 400 consecutive games of CandyLand… all before noon. Well if you’re looking for more ways to keep you and the kiddos busy AND show your Buffalove at a time when we need it most, here’s a few free print and color pages out of a Buffalo-based coloring book compliments of our friend Daniel Predmore at Predmore Creations (predmore.com, Facebook: Predmore Creations).

Click on each of the four links below to open and print each Buffalo design – Skyline, City Hall, Shea’s, and Sahlen Field.

Show us your finished pieces of Buffalo art by uploading to Instagram and tagging @visitbuffaloniagara + #InTheBUF!

BUFFALO SKYLINE: Download and print here

CITY HALL: Download and print here

SAHLEN FIELD: Download and print here