Fantastic Fish and Where to Find Them in WNY

Buffalo’s proximity to two Great Lakes and a variety of inland ponds, streams, rivers, and creeks (pronounced “cricks” in Buffalo) make the fishing around here some of the best on the planet. But don’t take our word for it, check out what Outdoor Life had to say:

“Few places in America measure up to the waters around Buffalo, for variety and quality of fishing. Within a few minutes’ drive of the bustling downtown, fishermen can work the sprawling Lake Erie waterfront for smallmouth bass and walleyes; fish in the picturesque Niagara River for smallies, walleyes, trout, and salmon; or tap nearby Lake Ontario for the same species. The proximity of these three diverse waterways affords Buffalo-area anglers the opportunity to catch fish in virtually any weather 12 months of the year.”

So, grab a pole and your tackle box and make your way to the water. Whether you’re seeking the peaceful solitude of fly fishing or venturing out with one of Western New York’s professional fishing charter companies, get ready for the catch of a lifetime.

See our guide below for a list of more than 20 choice fishing spots around Western New York. Check out Erie.gov for a species breakdown by access point and for an interactive map outlining current hotspots.

All photos provided by Brookdog Fishing Co. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or book your fishing adventure at brookdogfishing.com.

12-Mile Creek

Fish found here: Suckers, Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: East Branch Twelvemile Creek

18-Mile Creek

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Suckers, Brown Trout, Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: Hobuck Flats, South Creek Road, Fisherman’s Park

Barge Canal

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Crappie, Yellow Perch, and Northern Pike

Shoreline access points: Veterans Canal Park, West Canal Park, Botanical Gardens Park, Ellicott Creek Park, Mayors Park, Long Homestead, Ransom Creek

Bond and Meyers Lakes

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Perch

Shoreline access points: Bond and Meyers Lakes

Buckhorn Island State Park

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Northern Pike

Shoreline access points: Woods Creek

Buffalo River

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Suckers, Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: Harlem Road Fishing Access Site, Bailey Avenue Peninsula, Mutual Riverfront Park, Red Jacket River Front Park, Ohio Street Boat Launch

Cattaraugus Creek

Fish found here: Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Channel Catfish, Suckers, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, Steelhead Trout, Walleye

Shoreline access points: Town of Hanover Launch Ramp, Scoby Hill Dam, Morton’s Corners Road, Route 16

Como Park Lake

Fish found here: Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed

Shoreline access points: Como Park Lake

Delaware Park

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp

Shoreline access points: Hoyt Lake

Ellicott Creek

Fish found here: Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Northern Pike, and Brown Trout

Shoreline access points: Island/Glen Park

Erie Canal

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, and Bluegill/Pumpkinseed

Shoreline access points: Widewaters Park

Hosmer Brook

Fish found here: Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout

Shoreline access points: Hosmer Brook

Hyde Park Lake

Fish found here: Large Mouth Bass, Brown Trout, Carp, Bullhead, Catfish, Panfish

Shoreline access points: Hyde Park Lake

Keg Creek

Fish found here: Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: Keg Creek

Lake Erie

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Northern Pike, Sheepshead, Smelt, Suckers, Rainbow Trout, Steelhead Trout, Walleye

Shoreline access points: NFTA Small Boat Harbor, Cattaraugus Creek Breakwater, Big Sister Creek, Sturgeon Point, Beach Park, Lake Erie Beach Park

Lake Ontario

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Sheepshead, Suckers, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: Olcott Harbor, Wilson Harbor

New York Power Authority Reservoir

Fish found here: Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Muskellunge, Perch

Shoreline access points: New York Power Authority Reservoir

Niagara River

Fish found here: Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, White Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Channel Catfish, Muskellunge, Yellow Perch, White Perch, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Smelt, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, Sheepshead, Smelt, Steelhead Trout

Shoreline access points: Joseph Davis State Park, Fort Niagara State Park, Lewiston Landing, Artpark State Park, NYPA Fishing Platform, Devil’s Hole State Park, Whirlpool State Park, Griffon Park, Gratwick Riverside Park, Fisherman’s Park, Niawanda Park, Isle View Park, Aqua Lane Park, Ontario Street Boat Launch, Towpath Park, Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Beaver Island State Park Pond, East River Marina, Lasalle Park

Oppenheim Park Lake

Fish found here: Steelhead Trout and Panfish

Shoreline access points: Oppenheim Park Lake

Sprague Brook Park Lakes

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, and Rainbow Trout

Shoreline access points: Sprague Brook Park

Tifft Nature Preserve

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, and Northern Pike

Shoreline access points: Lake Kirsty

Unity Island Park Ponds

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Bullhead, Perch

Shoreline access points: Unity Island

Zoar Valley

Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed

Shoreline access points: Holcomb Pond