Fantastic Fish and Where to Find Them in WNY
Buffalo’s proximity to two Great Lakes and a variety of inland ponds, streams, rivers, and creeks (pronounced “cricks” in Buffalo) make the fishing around here some of the best on the planet. But don’t take our word for it, check out what Outdoor Life had to say:
“Few places in America measure up to the waters around Buffalo, for variety and quality of fishing. Within a few minutes’ drive of the bustling downtown, fishermen can work the sprawling Lake Erie waterfront for smallmouth bass and walleyes; fish in the picturesque Niagara River for smallies, walleyes, trout, and salmon; or tap nearby Lake Ontario for the same species. The proximity of these three diverse waterways affords Buffalo-area anglers the opportunity to catch fish in virtually any weather 12 months of the year.”
So, grab a pole and your tackle box and make your way to the water. Whether you’re seeking the peaceful solitude of fly fishing or venturing out with one of Western New York’s professional fishing charter companies, get ready for the catch of a lifetime.
See our guide below for a list of more than 20 choice fishing spots around Western New York. Check out Erie.gov for a species breakdown by access point and for an interactive map outlining current hotspots.
All photos provided by Brookdog Fishing Co. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or book your fishing adventure at brookdogfishing.com.
12-Mile Creek
Fish found here: Suckers, Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: East Branch Twelvemile Creek
18-Mile Creek
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Suckers, Brown Trout, Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: Hobuck Flats, South Creek Road, Fisherman’s Park
Barge Canal
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Crappie, Yellow Perch, and Northern Pike
Shoreline access points: Veterans Canal Park, West Canal Park, Botanical Gardens Park, Ellicott Creek Park, Mayors Park, Long Homestead, Ransom Creek
Bond and Meyers Lakes
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Perch
Shoreline access points: Bond and Meyers Lakes
Buckhorn Island State Park
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Northern Pike
Shoreline access points: Woods Creek
Buffalo River
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Suckers, Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: Harlem Road Fishing Access Site, Bailey Avenue Peninsula, Mutual Riverfront Park, Red Jacket River Front Park, Ohio Street Boat Launch
Cattaraugus Creek
Fish found here: Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Channel Catfish, Suckers, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, Steelhead Trout, Walleye
Shoreline access points: Town of Hanover Launch Ramp, Scoby Hill Dam, Morton’s Corners Road, Route 16
Como Park Lake
Fish found here: Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed
Shoreline access points: Como Park Lake
Delaware Park
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp
Shoreline access points: Hoyt Lake
Ellicott Creek
Fish found here: Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Northern Pike, and Brown Trout
Shoreline access points: Island/Glen Park
Erie Canal
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, and Bluegill/Pumpkinseed
Shoreline access points: Widewaters Park
Hosmer Brook
Fish found here: Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout
Shoreline access points: Hosmer Brook
Hyde Park Lake
Fish found here: Large Mouth Bass, Brown Trout, Carp, Bullhead, Catfish, Panfish
Shoreline access points: Hyde Park Lake
Keg Creek
Fish found here: Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: Keg Creek
Lake Erie
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Northern Pike, Sheepshead, Smelt, Suckers, Rainbow Trout, Steelhead Trout, Walleye
Shoreline access points: NFTA Small Boat Harbor, Cattaraugus Creek Breakwater, Big Sister Creek, Sturgeon Point, Beach Park, Lake Erie Beach Park
Lake Ontario
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Sheepshead, Suckers, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: Olcott Harbor, Wilson Harbor
New York Power Authority Reservoir
Fish found here: Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Muskellunge, Perch
Shoreline access points: New York Power Authority Reservoir
Niagara River
Fish found here: Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, White Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, Channel Catfish, Muskellunge, Yellow Perch, White Perch, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Smelt, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, Sheepshead, Smelt, Steelhead Trout
Shoreline access points: Joseph Davis State Park, Fort Niagara State Park, Lewiston Landing, Artpark State Park, NYPA Fishing Platform, Devil’s Hole State Park, Whirlpool State Park, Griffon Park, Gratwick Riverside Park, Fisherman’s Park, Niawanda Park, Isle View Park, Aqua Lane Park, Ontario Street Boat Launch, Towpath Park, Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Beaver Island State Park Pond, East River Marina, Lasalle Park
Oppenheim Park Lake
Fish found here: Steelhead Trout and Panfish
Shoreline access points: Oppenheim Park Lake
Sprague Brook Park Lakes
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, and Rainbow Trout
Shoreline access points: Sprague Brook Park
Tifft Nature Preserve
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Bullhead, Carp, and Northern Pike
Shoreline access points: Lake Kirsty
Unity Island Park Ponds
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed, Carp, Bullhead, Perch
Shoreline access points: Unity Island
Zoar Valley
Fish found here: Largemouth Bass, Bluegill/Pumpkinseed
Shoreline access points: Holcomb Pond