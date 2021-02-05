Family Fun at Tifft Nature Preserve, In Every Season

Just five minutes outside of bustling downtown Buffalo sits one of our city’s greatest treasures – an ecological refuge full of walkways, wildlife & wonder for all ages! With over 260 acres to explore, Tifft Nature Preserve magically transports its visitors from urban life to a natural wonderland.

Open year-round, and offering majestic views through each season, there are many opportunities for family fun at Tifft. Spring brings new life to the designated National Audubon Society “Important Bird Area”, while summer provides fishing spots at Lake Kirsty and stunning Lake Erie sunsets from the hilltops. Fall gives us wooded walks bathed in a rainbow of leaves, and winter provides a quiet place to stroll and snowy surfaces perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Bring your own snowshoes or rent them locally from places like Campus Wheelworks.