Family Fun at Tifft Nature Preserve, In Every Season
Just five minutes outside of bustling downtown Buffalo sits one of our city’s greatest treasures – an ecological refuge full of walkways, wildlife & wonder for all ages! With over 260 acres to explore, Tifft Nature Preserve magically transports its visitors from urban life to a natural wonderland.
Open year-round, and offering majestic views through each season, there are many opportunities for family fun at Tifft. Spring brings new life to the designated National Audubon Society “Important Bird Area”, while summer provides fishing spots at Lake Kirsty and stunning Lake Erie sunsets from the hilltops. Fall gives us wooded walks bathed in a rainbow of leaves, and winter provides a quiet place to stroll and snowy surfaces perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Bring your own snowshoes or rent them locally from places like Campus Wheelworks.
Kids will also enjoy the endless wildlife on view in the fields and marshes. One can easily spot deer, fish, and several variety of birds, roaming freely in their own paradise. With five miles of nature trails and three big boardwalks overlooking cattail marshes, there are options for all kinds of explorers (including little legs and strollers!)
As a department of Buffalo Museum of Science holds a strong dedication to environmental education and conservation efforts. While the Herb & Jane Darling Environmental Education Center is temporarily closed, children can partake in wildlife art contests and learn how to track animals through virtual events.
Don’t miss Tifft‘s various events by viewing all activities on their calendar here.
Tifft Nature Preserve is open dawn-dusk, 365 days a year. Access to Tifft’s grounds, boardwalks and trails is free and open to the public; donations are gratefully accepted.
Herb & Jane Darling Environmental Education Center is temporarily closed.
A map of all the trails at Tifft can be found here: Tifft Trail Map
Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd, Buffalo NY 14203 | tifft.org
Check out more photos from Tifft below – click to enlarge: