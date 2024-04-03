Enjoy Delicious Deals while Supporting Local Students with the Western New York Culinary Passport 

Are you a food enthusiast always on the lookout for new culinary experiences? Or maybe you simply enjoy indulging in delicious meals while supporting a worthy cause? If so, the Western New York (WNY) Culinary Passport is your ticket to culinary exploration and community giving.

The WNY Culinary Passport isn’t just any discount booklet; it’s a gateway to savoring delectable dishes while contributing to the growth and education of aspiring chefs in the Western New York region. The passport allows diners to visit participating restaurants and enjoy discounts of $10 or more on their meals. While the discount amount may vary depending on the location, the satisfaction of supporting local students in the ProStart program remains constant.

The ProStart program is a two-year curriculum designed for high school students interested in pursuing careers in the culinary arts and restaurant management industry. It allows students to become familiar with restaurants and foodservice, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive culinary world.

By visiting local restaurants affiliated with the WNY Culinary Passport, you’ll treat your taste buds to a diverse array of cuisines while contributing to the development of future culinary talents. Proceeds from passport sales directly support the ProStart program, providing essential resources, scholarships, and opportunities for aspiring young chefs.

Imagine relishing a meal at your favorite local eatery, knowing that your dining experience is helping pave the way for the next generation of culinary experts. It’s a win-win situation where your appetite for exceptional food aligns with your desire to make a positive impact in the community.

The Little Club, 1197 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY Glen Park Tavern, 5507 Main St, Williamsville, NY Coyote Cafe, 36 Main St, Hamburg, NY The Roycroft Inn, 40 S. Grove St, East Aurora, NY

The WNY Culinary Passport isn’t just about enjoying discounted meals; it’s about fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among food lovers and aspiring chefs alike. It’s a celebration of local flavors, culinary creativity, and the spirit of giving back.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or someone who simply enjoys dining out, the WNY Culinary Passport offers something for everyone. From cozy bistros serving comfort food classics to more upscale offerings with delicious delights, there’s a culinary adventure waiting to be savored at every turn.

So, how can you get your hands on this culinary gem? It’s simple! Purchase your WNY Culinary Passport online and start your journey today. With each passport sold, you’re not just gaining access to exclusive dining discounts; you’re making a difference in the future of aspiring chefs.

With every meal you enjoy and every dollar you spend, rest assured you’re enriching the culinary landscape of Western New York. Cheers to good food, good company, and a good cause!

Purchase here: WNY Culinary Passport