Classic Buffalo Spotlight: King Condrell’s

Before the rise of Dairy Queen and Cold Stone Creamery, the local ice cream parlor was the prime destination for your chocolate fix. These days, genuine, old-fashioned ice cream parlors are a rare treat.

Luckily for Buffalo, King Condrell’s Ice Cream & Candy, 2805 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY, has served up scoops of vanilla topped with nostalgia for more than 50 years. The shop, a cornerstone of Delaware Avenue since 1966, is known for its hand-crafted chocolate and toppings made from high-quality ingredients.

Popular sellers are the sponge candy, melt-away fudge, and “Buffalo Chips” – potato chips covered in peanut butter and chocolate. The brave of heart can test their stomach on the “Kitchen Sink,” a literal sink filled with 16 scoops of the flavor of your choice.

Before 2017, little had changed in King Condrell’s after owners Melissa and Rich King purchased the shop 20 years ago. The original Condrell’s Candies sign still hangs above its doors. But in January of that year, the parlor closed for a month to undergo a complete remodel.

I paid a visit to the shop to check it out and, of course, satisfy my sweet tooth. Even though it was a Monday evening, the place was bustling. Once inside, I was immediately greeted by a colorfully decorated wall of chocolates and vibrant, ice cream-themed images. Your gaze is quickly drawn to a massive mirror sporting the King Condrell’s name that is surrounded by vanity lighting. The room is energetic enough to brighten anyone’s mood.

Even with the freshly painted walls and new furniture, King Condrell’s maintains the feel of the old-fashioned ice cream parlor. The vintage candy- and ice cream-themed images spread throughout the store add to the nostalgia. Customer service is a major focus for the staff. Everyone was helpful and exuded the warmth you rarely find outside of mom-and-pop shops.

King Condrell’s menu is filled with dozens of ice cream flavors and an equal number of potential toppings. An avid lover of cheesecake, I ordered the Cheesecake Galore, a bowl of two scoops of vanilla drizzled with strawberry sauce and topped with strawberries, cheesecake chunks and hand-made whipped cream. My taste buds were in utter bliss.

Rich King has started making his own ice cream, too, which offers all the more reason to visit. Melissa says that in addition to all of the traditional flavors, they craft unique mixes, such as sponge candy ice cream. King Condrell’s is open Sunday from 12pm-9pm, Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am-9:30pm.

King Condrell’s Ice Cream & Candy, 2805 Delaware Ave., Kenmore / condrells.com / (716) 877-4485 / Facebook / Instagram