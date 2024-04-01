Special Events for the Buffalo Eclipse on Monday, April 8

As our location on the planet gets ready for the afternoon solar eclipse, the places with good views of the sky have organized a sunny range of celebrations and parties. The array of options includes seats in the football stadium at Buffalo State University, at the minor league ballpark, in the waterfront’s new Terminal B gathering venue, at the naval ship park and on the Richardson Olmsted Campus lawn of the old asylum off Elmwood Avenue.

Monday, April 8 approaches and as gatherings in and around Buffalo organize and proliferate, the people behind the scenes have been adding joyful ingredients, like hot dogs and carrot dogs and drinks from souvenir eclipse cups on the steps of the Richardson Hotel and a 5k “Total Eclipse Run” after the eclipse is over. The festivities also come along with the astronomical perspective of scientists and experts, such as Buffalo State University’s planetarium director and visiting representatives from NASA, at the ready to guide people to view the eclipse safely. Altogether the range of happenings promises to offer unforgettable, no matter where you are around Buffalo.

The Eclipse Fest at Buffalo State University

The Buffalo State University campus, surrounded by museums along Elmwood Avenue, will host the Eclipse Fest in concert with the celestial expertise of the staff of the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium and a celebration of a once in a lifetime Buffalo experience. “It’s going to be this large party, where being with a couple thousand people will add to the excitement and memory,” said Kevin Williams, planetarium director and associate professor of geosciences.

The campus festival, from 1 to 5 p.m. with $40 tickets, includes eclipse glasses, souvenirs, a commemorative t-shirt, a Coyer Field bleacher seat with great views, live music by XOXO Pop Band and eclipse activities for kids of all ages and adults. At noon, food trucks will start selling desserts, tacos, barbecue, Caribbean fare and more. Purchase tickets here: Eclipse Fest

Eclipse at Sahlen Field

The free NASA hosted event at the downtown ballpark has a 1 p.m. program start with gates opening at noon – NASA Hosted Solar Eclipse. NASA planetary scientists and managers from the space science mission project will be on hand to answer questions and talk people through the eclipse viewing and share details on the 80-foot Bisons scoreboard. Tickets are required for the general admission seating. Pick them up at the box office or order online for a $1 fee. The first 2,000 through the gate at Swan Street will get free eclipse glasses. “We’re thrilled to have a team of NASA scientists to help educate us,” said Brad Bisbing, assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bisons. Purchase tickets here: NASA Hosted Solar Eclipse

Total Eclipse in the 716

The new Terminal B event space at the Outer Harbor, built from a repurposed warehouse of the same name, will continue its public debut with a free, ticketed eclipse gathering for 4,000 starting at 1 p.m. with free eclipse glasses, food trucks, DJs, yoga, hula hoop classes for kids, chalk art, music and dancing, with Total Eclipse in the 716. Registration, at the event link, is required and includes access to free parking. Trained staff and members of the Buffalo Astronomical Association will be on hand to talk people through the eclipse.

The festival will wrap up with grand finale workout: The “Total Eclipse of the Sun Run” in two parts. A 1-mile fun run at 5 p.m. and a 5K at 6 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets and pick a spot to settle in for a gorgeous Lake-Erie-meets-sky view. Register for free here: Total Eclipse in the 716

Great North American Eclipse Over USS Little Rock

At the Buffalo Naval & Military Park eclipse festivities, Great North American Eclipse Over USS Little Rock, at the Canalside waterfront come with a special $79 day pass, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the park that includes lunch, eclipse glasses, a swag bag, self-guided tours of all three ships, presentations by a Space Force Guardian and a Native American veteran and good looks at the wild blue yonder. It is, “one of the best spots in the city to watch the eclipse,” said Steven Tedesco, director of museum collections. “We have an unobstructed view of the sky.” Purchase pass here: Great North American Eclipse Over USS Little Rock

Eclipse Over Elmwood

A free neighborhood eclipse gathering and collaboration with the Elmwood Village Association, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Richardson Hotel, Eclipse Over Elmwood unfolds from noon to 5 p.m. on the hotel lawn at 444 Forest Ave. Food trucks selling dumplings and sparkling wine will join the festivities along with visiting alpacas for children to meet and vendors, including a purveyor of lunar jewelry. Check out the couch with a direct red-carpet path set up by Oxford Pennant for the winners of their “Best Seat in Universe” contest for a free trip to Buffalo to see the eclipse. Sample the made-for-the-day food and drink: The hotel’s Cucina restaurant will sell $7 hot dogs, carrot dogs and sausage sandwiches and $3-$20 drinks in souvenir cups. Sample a $8 High Noon cocktail and take in the spectacle from lawn to the sky above. RSVP for free here: Eclipse Over Elmwood