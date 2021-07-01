Boom! Where to Catch Independence Day Fireworks

Independence Day is the perfect time of the year to visit Buffalo. With summer’s warmth in town for the Fourth, you can enjoy all the very best that Buffalo has to offer. During the day, explore our revitalized waterfront with the whole family, relax on one of many local beaches or grab a frosty pint at our homegrown breweries.

Once the sun sets, the skies of Erie county will be bursting with the rocket’s red glare. Here’s a list of every town, village and venue hosting their own fireworks displays this weekend!

Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Highmark Stadium, July 4 – 8:00pm at Highmark Stadium

A prequel to the fireworks that will take place on the field in the upcoming Bills season, Highmark Stadium may host the biggest pyrotechnics display this Fourth of July. Guests are invited to park in the Fieldhouse lot, along with lots 1,3, and 4 beginning at 8pm – giving you more than enough time to set up lawn chairs and blankets. A $5 fee, benefitting the Buffalo Bills Foundation, will be collected for each vehicle. Fireworks will begin at sundown (approximately 9pm).

Check out these other spectacular fireworks displays all around Erie County and near Niagara Falls:

Friday, July 2nd 2021

• Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls. Fireworks begin at 9:40pm.

• Town of Tonawanda at Kenney Field, 2000 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda. The event includes live music from 7pm-9pm, food trucks with the fireworks beginning around 10pm. More information here: Independence Celebration

Saturday, July 3rd 2021

• Village of Akron at Veterans Park, Skyline Dr., Akron. While the Village has a whole host of events planned from July 1-4, fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 3 around 9pm. For a full schedule visit: Akron 4th of July Schedule

• Village of Silver Creek fireworks show at George Borrello Park begins around 9pm.

• Newfane and Olcott Beach are hosting special Independence Day programming including fireworks at 10pm.

Sunday, July 4th 2021

• Village of Lancaster, part of Lancaster Independence Day. Fireworks begin at 10pm.

• 4th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main Street, Clarence. In addition to family fun attractions and activities from July 2-4, fireworks will take place at dusk on Sunday, July 4.

• City of Niagara Falls fireworks show at Hyde Park begins around 9pm.

• Town of Wheatfield fireworks show at Oppenheim Park begins around 9pm.

• Bemus Point fireworks show at Bemus Bay begins around 9pm.

• City of Dunkirk fireworks show at Dunkirk City Pier and Memorial Park begins around 9pm.

Monday, July 5th 2021



• City of Tonawanda/North Tonawanda at Niawanda Park, 200 Niagara St., Tonawanda.