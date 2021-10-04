9 Pumpkin Patches for Fall Outings in WNY

Pumpkins are to fall, what trees are to Christmas. They’re the symbol of the season. And just as I would head out to the country to hand-select my Christmas tree, so is true for my pumpkins. Every year, my family is on the hunt for that perfectly round, perfectly plump, bright orange fruit (yep, fruit. Look it up.) to adorn our front porch… and then attack with a carver’s knife.

If you’re making a visit to Western New York this fall and looking for some of the local’s favorite pumpkin patches, here’s where to head:

The fall harvest is upon us and there’s no better way to celebrate than taking a trip out to Clarence for their annual Fall Festival. Munch on a candied apple, pick out the biggest pumpkin to carve, wander through their enormous Bills-themed corn maze and take a spooky haunted hayride at this family-fun event.

11199 Main Street, Clarence | greatpumpkinfarm.com

Despite being open year-round, even the Kelkenberg family would admit that autumn is one of the best times to visit the Farm. Admission to their Clarence farm includes a hayride, pony rides for children, visiting all animals in the barns, a pumpkin from the patch, bouncing on the giant bounce pad (weather permitting) and many other barnyard activities.

9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center | kelkenbergfarm.com

One of the most popular fall destinations in Western New York! If you’re traveling on the weekend, buy your tickets in advance to their ‘Fall Fun at the Farm’ event that includes a credit towards the pumpkin of your choice, amongst a variety of other autumnal activities like corn mazes, farm animal exhibits, jumping pillows, rope mazes and a beer garden for adults!

3724 Quaker Road, Gasport | beckerfarms.com

Awald Farms

Their Giant Pumpkin Patch is now open for the season. As the name suggests, they have an incredible selection of pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, gourds, white pumpkins, squash, homemade treats and more. Savor your favorite season and snap some family photos in their sunflower fields and pumpkin patch too.

10692 Walnut Avenue, North Collins | (716) 337-3162

Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm

If this adorable little pumpkin farm doesn’t put you in the mood for fall, nothing will. Pick a pumpkin from their patch, enjoy a daytime hayride and get lost in the corn maze.

6920 Nash Road, North Tonawanda | (716) 693-6407

Harris Farm

The smell of fresh donuts and pies out of their bakery oven will lead you straight to Gasport and Harris Farm. Their pumpkin selection comes in all shapes and sizes to fulfill your fall decorating needs.

8481 Ridge Road, Gasport | (716) 772-5229

It’s the antique tractor drawn hayride to their pumpkin patch that sets Akron Acres apart from others. Hayrides begin Saturday, September 26th in September and continue every Saturday and Sunday (plus Columbus Day) through October 24th. During the weekends the animal barns are open, pony rides are available for the kids and the corn maze is open.

12607 Stage Road, Akron | akronacres.com

Greg’s U-Pick

This Clarence farm has some of the most unique fall experiences in town. The U-Pick pumpkin patch opens October 1st. Enjoy a scenic wagon ride right through the heart of their 120+ acre farm to the “Back 40”. Your admission includes a u-pick pumpkin as big as you can carry, access to the corn maze, a corn crib where kids can play in their shelled corn pit, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic tac toe, pumpkin checkers and more! Greg’s has thousands of pumpkins to choose from!

9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center | gregsupick.com

Pumpkinville

With a name like Pumpkinville, how could it not be on your pumpkin hit list? This 200-acre farm near Ellicottville puts you in the autumnal mood with its panoramic views of gorgeous fall foliage. Watch the apple cider making process, enjoy the farm animals and choose the perfect pumpkins from the thousands available. For the full farm experience, use their pumpkin barrows and explore their five acre patch.

4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley | pumpkinville.com