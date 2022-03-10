Top Spots To Celebrate Dyngus Day in Buffalo

Crack out the pussywillows and refill the squirt guns: the best party you’ll ever find on a Monday is back!

Buffalo is Dyngus Day central – the #1 city for the historically Polish festivities held the day after Easter commemorating the end of Lent. Few cities in America have as large of a Polish population as Buffalo – and perhaps none Dyngus harder. While the city’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood – also known as Polonia – has the most partying per square block, the whole county gets in on the fun these days.

Here are some of the top spots to Dyngus on April 18th. For more information – including how to obtain a $10 “Pussywillow Pass” that admits you into many venues at a discounted rate, and information on the Dyngus Day shuttle running among some of the top event venues, head to DyngusDay.com.

Dyngus Day Parade

This celebration of Polish pride – a sea of red and white parade floats and revelers – winds its way through the streets of Polonia. Perhaps the best spot to view the parade is from the front of The Broadway Market, at 999 Broadway, which also has a garage filled with free parking. No Dyngus Day is complete without a stop at this 134-year-old market; shop for Polish staples like pierogi and placek, then watch the kielbasa eating contest at noon.

Discover more or march in the parade here: Polonia on Parade

Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave.

This is an incredible hidden gem in the city – a 127-year-old Polish library, bar, and theater that grew out of nearby St. Stanislaus Parish. Order a Tyskie and study maps of the Motherland that adorn the walls. Admission includes access to Polish food trucks, live music, and Polish drinks.

View their 2022 Facebook event here: Dyngus Day 2022

Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St.

Another one of the stunning Catholic churches in Polonia features guided tours, bowling all day in its basement bowling alley and a Polish Mass, as well as pre-and post parade festivities.

Follow the church on Facebook here: Corpus Christi Church

Val’s Annual Dyngus Day, Salvatore’s, 6461 Transit Rd.

This long-time Dyngus Day party celebrates its 33rd year in 2022 with continuous Polish music throughout the day and well into the night with a dance performance from the Polish Heritage Dancers, hosted by Salvatore’s Hospitality.

For updates, follow the event page on Facebook here: Val’s Annual Dyngus Day