11 Spots to Bring the Kids in Buffalo

“I’m booooored.”

For most parents, there’s nothing worse than hearing those words. Mostly because your kids are saying it as they’re surrounded by every toy they’ve ever owned, a library full of books, iPads, iPods and iAssumeAMillionOtherThings. The cure for the common kid complaint is a visit to Buffalo Niagara, chock-full of kid tested and kid approved activities. Whether you call Buffalo home or it’s your next checkmark on the family travel bucket list, here’s a list of 11 things to keep the kiddies happy, engaged and boredom-free.



Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo

Blur the line between learning and fun as your lil’ future scientist explores Buffalo’s favorite Science Museum.

Every day is a play date at Explore & More. Introduce your child to the magic of imaginative play and hands-on discovery at their new downtown museum!

Herschell Carrousel Museum , 180 Thompson St, North Tonawanda

Giddy up to this 101-year old former wooden carrousel factory. Learn the history of the famous ride and pick your favorite pony on the merry-go-round!



Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

For 50 years, the Burchfield Penney Art Center has been dedicated to the vision of American master Charles E. Burchfield and to the diverse art and artists of Western New York. The Center is commemorating this golden anniversary with a full year of special events and exhibitions.

Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo

See the sloths, peep the polar bears and view the vampire bats at the wildest place in town. Plus, the weather is always warm inside of the balmy Rainforest Falls.

Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen St, Buffalo

This historic Allentown theatre has entertainment geared just for them. Grab your ticket (and a seat!) and try some kid culture on for size.



Canalside Buffalo, 44 Prime St, Buffalo

The coolest place in Buffalo is the Ice at Canalside. This 33,000 square foot rink has enough room for ice skating, curling, ice biking, and even ice bumper cars. And when you’re ready for a break, warm up with a hot cocoa in the pavilion.

Buffalo Central Library, 1 Lafayette Sq, Buffalo

Make an escape into the wild, imaginative world of books. With special daily programming at the Kids Corner, the Buffalo Central Library in the heart of downtown is the place to be.

Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave, Buffalo

While the weather outside can change in a snap, the temperature inside the Botanical Gardens is always toasty. Your little botanist will have a field day seeing and smelling the beautiful flora under the dome.

Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd, Buffalo

Get to know Mother Nature and the wildlife of Buffalo. From deer to beaver and all sorts of birds, Tifft Nature Preserve is a slice of the wilderness, right in the Buffalo city limits.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Amherst

It’s always the 19th century at the Village. Take a step back to a simpler time and let your kiddos see how the world worked before smartphones and Sesame Street.

I’m bored? Not in Buffalo.