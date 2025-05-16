Your Guide to Porchfests in Buffalo, NY

Musicians and bands play free concerts on porches in seven Western New York communities and neighborhoods.

As early spring warms up to the easy days of summer, the season of outdoor music begins with an early start and the debut of a series of neighborhood porch music festivals: The first, Buffalo Porchfest, unfolds when porches, lawns, tents, patios and garages of Buffalo’s Elmwood Village turn into informal concert stages. As the inaugural, and oldest, of the Porchfests, Buffalo Porchfest hosts more than 200 bands in about 75 venues, including the Frederick Law Olmsted designed lawn of the Richardson Hotel.

Follow the sounds, online map, schedule, and listen to as many as you can make time for – from hard core punk to rock, musical theater and 16th century German and Italian songs accompanied by authentic instruments. “I spend the whole day on my bicycle. I love just kind of rolling down the street and hearing four different genres of music in a matter of blocks,” said James Cichocki, executive director of the Elmwood Village Association. “It’s a very Buffalo event. It’s all local. All of the bands are Buffalo bands.”

Bring a folding chair or bike and check out seven city neighborhoods and suburban communities hosting Porchfests from May through August. In the years that followed the founding of Buffalo’s festival in 2012, more neighborhoods and communities have joined the bandwagon. The newest, in the Buffalo neighborhood of Parkside, near Delaware Park, is now on the list with suburban musical gatherings. Altogether, the region has seven Porchfests with music ranging from rock and blues to country, alternative, and folk – from May through August.

Some history: Some local Porchfests emerged during the pandemic of 2020. When social interaction was limited, people felt safer when they were outside in the open air. When worries about COVID-19 dissipated, Porchfest founders realized people were still looking forward to the porch concerts. Music, said Kim Sinon, the director of North Tonawanda’s Porchfest, brings people together like nothing else. “Everybody loves music,” she said. “Music heals the soul.”

Check out the seasonal lineup of Porchfests below:

Buffalo Porchfest, Photo: Drew Brown

Buffalo Porchfest

Where: Elmwood Village, Allentown, and parts of the West Side

When: 1 to 6 p.m., May 17, 2025

Buffalo started a trend when it held its first Porchfest in 2013. It began as a small festival with about a dozen bands and about six porches. Soon, this became the largest in the region. Now more than 200 bands play on more than 70 porches. Some of the bigger porches are more popular – like one on Elmwood Avenue near Bryant Street – because they can host more musicians. Buffalo Porchfest is always held on the third Saturday in May.

More info: elmwoodvillage.org/porchfest

South Buffalo Porchfest (Facebook)

South Buffalo Porchfest

Where: South Buffalo, a Buffalo neighborhood that is almost like a separate town along the Buffalo River. Porch concerts extend to the neighborhood surrounding Buffalo’s South Park, one of the Olmsted Parks.

When: Noon – 5 p.m., Saturday, June 21, 2025

South Buffalo started its Porchfest in 2019. Held on the second to last Saturday in June, it is now the second largest. Porches here are close to each other, which makes the festival easy to walk. People can park once and spend the day focusing on the music.

This Porchfest started with about 60 bands playing on 60 porches and has grown each year. Now about 150 bands play on 90 porches. Some big draws have included the traditional Irish music of Crikwater, the ‘90s rock of After Affect, a cover band, Pray for Mojo, and the alternative rock of Johnny Hart and the Mess.

More info: southbuffaloporchfest.com

Kenmore Porchfest (Facebook)

Kenmore Porchfest

Where: Kenmore, a northern Buffalo suburb

When: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, June 22, 2025

Kenmore, which began its Porchfest in 2021, has many genres — from rock to jazz and classical to folk. It grew fast. After starting with 16 bands on 9 porches, it hosted 105 bands at 52 houses in a recent summer. Some fest goers stay put because one porch may host more than one band throughout the day.

More info: kenmoreporchfest.com

Parkside Porchfest

Where: Parkside, a neighborhood in North Buffalo, near Delaware Park and the Buffalo Zoo

When: 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 19

Parkside, a leafy Buffalo neighborhood near Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, will host a Porchfest featuring spoken word, dance and music.

More info: parksidebuffalo.org/parkside-porchfest

NT Porchfest

Where: North Tonawanda, a suburb north of Buffalo in Niagara County

When: Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025

Porchfest started in this city along the Niagara River in 2022 with about 15 bands and grew to more than 40 bands.

More info: ntporchfest.com

Lancaster Porchfest (Facebook)

Village of Lancaster Porchfest

Where: Lancaster, a village suburb east of Buffalo

When: Noon – 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

This walkable village, with restaurants, bars and shops along its main Central Avenue, hosted its first Porchfest in 2024. Here, where there is no open-container ban, it’s OK to listen to the music with a beer in hand. The festival’s first line up of about 60 bands on 35 porches played rock, country and folk.

More info: lancasterporchfest.com

City of Tonawanda Porchfest

Where: City of Tonawanda, a northern Buffalo suburb

When: 1 – 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025

The City of Tonawanda Porchfest brings the city’s front porches and and shop-lined streets to life with the sound of live music and community spirit. This grassroots festival celebrates the simple joy of summer afternoons spent listening to friends, neighbors, and local musicians play everything from acoustic guitar to brass band tunes, all from the comfort of a lawn chair or front step. It’s a day where Tonawanda residents open their porches and hearts, sharing their love of music with the whole neighborhood.

More info: tonawanda-city-porchfest.square.site

Kevin Fisher, former Visit Buffalo Niagara intern from Canisius University, contributed to this report.