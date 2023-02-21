Your ‘February Break’ Guide to Buffalo 

Have you seen the price of airline tickets lately? Multiple that by 3, 4 (or however many little ones call you “Mom!”) and that’s more than you want to spend on a February Break getaway, right? I bet you’re looking for one or two nights away, somewhere you can get to and from on a tank of gas, doesn’t require taking out a second mortgage and, most importantly, a trip that’s centered around FUN.

Don’t make the mistake of sitting home this February break. Here’s a few ideas, deals and packages to keep the kiddies happy, engaged and boredom-free in Buffalo this February!

Hotel Deals & Packages

Discounts, indoor pools, restaurant gift cards and attraction tickets are just some of the specials our hotels are offering during February break. Take a look and book your discounted stay!

Link: February Break Deals & Packages

‘Reinventing Reality’ exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Explore the science behind one of the fastest evolving technologies, virtual reality, and how it’s transforming the way we see and interact with the world. The exhibit features 15 unique interactive displays and opportunities to step into the vastly different, family-friendly virtual worlds with licensed VR games including Angry Birds VR, Synth Riders, and Artist VR.

Link: Reinventing Reality

Grab tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game

Reserve your seat inside the KeyBank Center as the Sabres make a run for the playoffs. Tickets for Tuesday, February 21st and Sunday, February 26th are still available. Prefer lacrosse to hockey? The Buffalo Bandits have some home games coming up, too!

Links: Buffalo Sabres Schedule & Tickets, Buffalo Bandits Schedule & Tickets

Nighttime at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens

Explore the Botanical Gardens after hours as part of their special programming during February Break. Gardens After Dark, Deserts After Dark, Rainforest Retreats and Arctic Adventures await. Wander through tropical exhibits, go on an interactive scavenger hunt or take in the magic of the lighted displays throughout the gardens.

Link: Botanical Gardens “Gardens After Dark”

Explore & More Children’s Museum

Spend the day on an epic adventure at Buffalo’s downtown Children’s Museum. You can easily spend a few hours exploring every exhibit across three floors of fun! The Courtyard Buffalo Downtown / Canalside hotel is even offering a special overnight package that includes 4 tickets to Explore & More. Check it out:

Link: Courtyard Buffalo Downtown Canalside Explore & More Package

Ice Skating at Canalside & Rotary Rink

Is it even winter break if you’re not outside playing in the snow? Take to the ice at Rotary Rink in downtown Buffalo for FREE outdoor skating or head to the water’s edge at Canalside for ice skating, ice biking or even better…ice bumper cars!

Links: Canalside Ice Skating, Canalside Ice Bumper Cars, Rotary Rink Skating

Dinner in an igloo at Tappo

Enjoy dinner under the stars atop one of Buffalo’s favorite rooftops while staying warm inside one of Tappo’s cozy igloos. Make a weekend reservation or book a weekday to save on your rental.

Link: Tappo Rooftop Igloo Rental

Cave of the Winds Winter Experience

Niagara Falls offers winter visitors many rewards! Are you brave enough to see it for yourself? Take in the frozen falls during the Cave of the Winds winter experience. Open 9am-4pm.

Link: Frozen Niagara Falls

For even MORE fun things to do visit our ‘Family’ section – visitbuffaloniagara.com/explore-buffalo-family-fun