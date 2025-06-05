Where to Find the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo

Looking to explore Buffalo through a vibrant, soulful, and history-rich lens? Grab your copy of the African American Guide to Buffalo; your passport to the people, places, and cultural treasures that shape the Queen City’s Black experience. Whether you’re a curious visitor or a proud local, this guide is packed with powerful stories, must-see landmarks, good eats, and hidden gems. The digital flipbook version of the guide can be found below, but if you’re a fan of flipping pages in real life, you’re in luck. This beautifully designed guidebook is available at Visit Buffalo Niagara brochure racks at attractions all around town and at the community favorites highlighted in the guide — Unapologetic Coffee, Zawadi Books, the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, and many more. Read on to see the full list of where you can pick up your copy and start your journey!

Find the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo at these locations:

Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library

1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Visitor Center

136 Broadway, Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14203

Zawadi Books

1382 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

Unapologetic Coffee

899 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Golden Cup Coffee

1323 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

Em Tea Cup Coffee

80 Oakgrove Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

Doris Records

286 E Ferry St, Buffalo, NY 14208

The Challenger News

1337 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

East Side Bike Club, Community Workshop and E-Bike Library

1057 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY

The Exchange at Beverly Gray

334 E Utica St, Buffalo, NY 14208

Saibo African Arts

81 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202

The Commerce Center

11 E Utica St, Buffalo, NY 14209

Bennett Wells VFW Post

1356 E Delavan Ave Apartment 1, Buffalo, NY 14215

Buffalo Urban League

15 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Visit Buffalo Niagara

403 Main St, Suite 630, Buffalo, NY 14203

If you’d like to carry the guide at your business, please reach out to info@visitbuffaloniagara.com.