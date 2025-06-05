Where to Find the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo
Looking to explore Buffalo through a vibrant, soulful, and history-rich lens? Grab your copy of the African American Guide to Buffalo; your passport to the people, places, and cultural treasures that shape the Queen City’s Black experience. Whether you’re a curious visitor or a proud local, this guide is packed with powerful stories, must-see landmarks, good eats, and hidden gems. The digital flipbook version of the guide can be found below, but if you’re a fan of flipping pages in real life, you’re in luck. This beautifully designed guidebook is available at Visit Buffalo Niagara brochure racks at attractions all around town and at the community favorites highlighted in the guide — Unapologetic Coffee, Zawadi Books, the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, and many more. Read on to see the full list of where you can pick up your copy and start your journey!
Find the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo at these locations:
Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library
1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Visitor Center
136 Broadway, Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14203
Zawadi Books
1382 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
Unapologetic Coffee
899 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203
Golden Cup Coffee
1323 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
Em Tea Cup Coffee
80 Oakgrove Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
Doris Records
286 E Ferry St, Buffalo, NY 14208
The Challenger News
1337 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
East Side Bike Club, Community Workshop and E-Bike Library
1057 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY
The Exchange at Beverly Gray
334 E Utica St, Buffalo, NY 14208
Saibo African Arts
81 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202
The Commerce Center
11 E Utica St, Buffalo, NY 14209
Bennett Wells VFW Post
1356 E Delavan Ave Apartment 1, Buffalo, NY 14215
Buffalo Urban League
15 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203
Visit Buffalo Niagara
403 Main St, Suite 630, Buffalo, NY 14203
If you’d like to carry the guide at your business, please reach out to info@visitbuffaloniagara.com.