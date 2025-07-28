Welcome to Buffalo, Home of the Pod

Visitors exploring Buffalo’s waterfront might just notice a curious electronic sign off Main Street: an illuminated arrow pointing into the One Canalside building, instructing its readers to “EAT PODS.”

It doesn’t take long after stepping into Pizza Plant’s Canalside restaurant to discover what that sign is all about. An entire section of the menu is devoted to the Pod, Pizza Plant’s handheld, filled pizza dough specialty first created more than 40 years ago that remains one of Western New York’s only trademarked foods.

Photo provided by Pizza Plant

Wing fans love the Wingy Dingy Pod, an ode to the Buffalo wing featuring breaded chicken , ricotta and mozzarella tossed with wing sauce and blue cheese. Vegetarians opt for the “Tofu Torch” or the “Vegi-Try” Pods. Adventurous eaters sometimes go for the Cajun Shrimp, Texas Torch and the “Goombah” (filled with sausage, cheese, peppers and garlic). In all, there are more than 20 specialty Pods on Pizza Plant’s menu, from the chicken souvlaki to a spinach-themed “Popeye.” Add in every variation of the make your own Pod with more than 50 options for extras like pineapple, eggplant and sunflower seeds, and you have endless possibilities.

Pizza Plant’s signature pod | Photo provided by Pizza Plant

Search online for information about the Pod, and you’ll find comparisons to its doughy cousin, the calzone. But study it closely, and you’ll notice a number of differences. Pizza Plant staff pinch together the two ends of pizza dough at the top of every pod, creating an oblong shape, unlike the typical calzone, which is stitched on the side. The Pod comes with several different dough options, including wheat, spinach and garlic, as opposed to the calzone’s typical white pizza dough. And then there’s the mind-boggling variety of fillings, including a “Harvest pilgrim” themed special served at Thanksgiving filled with turkey, peas, corn, carrots and gravy.

The Syracuse brothers, co-owners of Pizza Plant | Photo provided by Pizza Plant

A make your own Pod was one of the first items listed on the hand-written menu board when Pizza Plant first opened back in 1980. Co-owners and brothers Bob and Dan Syracuse had perfected their creation in their own oven during the months leading up to opening.

“We wanted something that was good for the individual,” Bob Syracuse said. “Everything you need for life is right in there. That’s your own personal culinary comfort zone.”

Pizza Plant’s stuffed pizza | Photo provided by Pizza Plant Pizza Plant stocks a wide selection of craft brews | Photo by Visit Buffalo Niagara More than just pizza at Pizza Plant | Photo provided by Pizza Plant Pizza Plant’s French onion soup | Photo provided by Pizza Plant

The Pod took off in popularity, and Bob and Dan quickly worked to trademark their creation and begin adding specialty flavors. In the decades that followed, Pizza Plant was also the first to offer a stuffed pizza in Buffalo, a variation of a Chicago favorite, and was among the first to sell craft beer in the 1990s, serving unusual brews from far afield before it was even known as craft, Dan Syracuse said. The restaurant has also taken the road less traveled in Buffalo’s wing scene, choosing to bake their wings instead of fry them. Pizza Plant now operates two locations: on Transit Road in Williamsville, and on Main Street at Canalside.

The Syracuse brothers added Pod City Beer Labs to the Canalside location in 2022, brewing the perfect pints to serve with their Pods. The Main Street location’s cozy wooden bar, brick walls and tin ceiling make it perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring the waterfront. Head down there to eat your way through the culinary creations of a family who have spent nearly 50 years redefining what a pizzeria can be.

Pizza Plant

Canalside, 125 Main St #110, Buffalo, NY

Williamsville, 7770 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY