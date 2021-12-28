Ways to Ring in 2022 Buffalo-Style

The countdown is on. There’s only a few days left to solidify your New Year’s Eve plans. Guess that means the pressure is on, too. Your Instagram pics need to make it look like you had a WAY better time than anyone else on your friend’s list at 12:05 a.m. on January 1. So how do you accomplish that photo feat? Grab some family and friends, and plan on ringing in 2022 at one of these events.

Photo by Joe Cascio

First Night Buffalo

2022 marks the 34th anniversary of First Night Buffalo, and you can join them to celebrate! Back by popular demand, this annual tradition is still offering family-friendly activities for all ages – the First Night team boxed it all up into a Party Pack that you can use to celebrate in your own living room!

Follow First Night online on December 31st to see videos of your favorite First Night performers – magicians, jugglers, exotic animal appearances and much more, there is certainly something for everyone. Purchase a party pack for an interactive experience – have your own disco party, learn how to make your own balloon animals, magic card tricks and so much more!

WHEN: Dec. 31

WHERE: firstnightbuffalo.com

More info: First Night Buffalo

Ice Ball at Statler City

The 11th annual Ice Ball is taking place this New Years at the gorgeous Statler City in Downtown Buffalo. Ice Ball Ticket holders will receive four hours of premium open bar, plenty of excellent food (not just hors d’oeuvres!), a champagne toast, amazing live music, two rooms with sit-down dining, and more.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 7PM

WHERE: Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

More info: Ice Ball at Statler City

Aqueous on New Year’s Eve

Join the Buffalo boys in Aqueous for their jamming sets at Buffalo’s premier concert venue at Town Ballroom. Enjoy the huge front room bar and then head into the multi-tiered venue to get the perfect view as Aqueous rocks into the New Year.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 7PM

WHERE: Town Ballroom, 681 Main St, Buffalo

More info: Aqueous on New Year’s Eve

Brew Year’s Eve

Buffalo RiverWorks host Brew Year’s Eve 2022 where you can choose from a five-hour cocktail party experience or a six-hour VIP balcony experience, each including open bar, massive dinner and dessert station, live entertainment by XOXO Pop Band, a champagne toast at midnight, and free parking.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 7PM

WHERE: Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St, Buffalo

More info: Brew Year’s Eve

Glitz & Glamour New Year’s Eve Party

The Glam Vamps’ New Year’s Eve music and burlesque party is on this weekend at Duende at Silo City. They will be performing burlesque to all live music from two spectacular bands – Ryan Kaminski Music and Spud Spudington.

There are three tiers of tickets to choose from for the event – general admission for $15, general admission and a bottle of champagne or food for $25, and VIP for $50 which includes general admission, a bottle of champagne, food, a 2022 Glam Vamps calendar, and 10 raffle tickets. The food provided will be hors d’oeuvres from The Black Sheep.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 8PM

WHERE: Duende, 85 Silo City Row, Buffalo

More info: Glitz & Glamour New Year’s Eve Party

New Year’s Masquerade Ball

Choose your most alluring masquerade outfit for this grand evening compliments of Salvatore’s Hospitality. Enjoy an open bar with premium liquor, hors d’oeuvres, your choice of filet mignon or salmon dinner, live music from Steve Balesteri & The Uptown Sound, and a champagne toast with hats and horns.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 6:30PM

WHERE: Italian Prime at Salvatore’s, 6461 Transit Rd, Depew

More info: New Year’s Masquerade Ball

Salvatore’s New Year’s Disco

Another event by Salvatore’s Hospitality, dance the night away at this disco extravaganza! Enjoy a six-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dining stations including some of Salvatore’s finest foods, dessert, a champagne toast and, of course, the best tunes from the 1970s.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 7:00PM

WHERE: Italian Prime at Salvatore’s, 6461 Transit Rd, Depew

More info: Salvatore’s New Year’s Disco

A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve at The Terrace

This event brings together some of your favorite WNY acts and roaming characters in a nod to the psychedelic era of spy films, romance, glamour, over indulgence, and a race for world domination. Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “spy” attire where guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to crushed velvet suits, hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, micro-minis, go-go boots, and everything in between.

Enjoy an open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace with music provided by Carina & the Six String Preacher and DJ Milk.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 8:00PM

WHERE: The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo

More info: A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve at Bittersweet Piano Lounge

Come ring in 2022 with Bittersweet Piano Lounge within the Hotel at the Lafayette. Featuring the classiest music on the piano, this Gatsby-themed event also includes live entertainment, a champagne toast, charcuterie stations, and your very own party favors.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 8:00PM

WHERE: Bittersweet Piano Lounge, 391 Washington St, Buffalo

More info: New Year’s Eve at Bittersweet Piano Lounge

Big Ditch New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year at the brewery closest to the downtown ball drop – Big Ditch Brewing Co. Enjoy limited craft beer releases, great food, a DJ, and a stellar view of the Electric Tower ball drop and fireworks.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 8:00PM

WHERE: Big Ditch Brewing, 55 E. Huron St, Buffalo

More info: Big Ditch New Year’s Eve Party

New Year’s Eve at Vue Rooftop Lounge

Enjoy an amazing evening of fun and amazing rooftop views at Vue’s Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve event including passed hors d’oeuvres, live DJ, hats and noise makers with an opportunity to watch the Downtown ball drop and fireworks.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 9:00PM

WHERE: Vue Rooftop Lounge at the Curtiss Hotel, 210 Franklin St, Buffalo

More info: New Year’s Eve at Vue Rooftop Lounge

NYE Masquerade Ball at Tappo/Thin Man

Dress to impress at Tappo/Thin Man’s masquerade ball. Enjoy live performances from UltraViolet featuring Amy Z. as Lady Gaga. The party includes a three-hour open bar, wood-fired pizza buffet, and champagne toast at midnight.

WHEN: Dec. 31 at 9:00PM

WHERE: Tappo Pizza and Thin Man, 166 Chandler St, Buffalo

More info: NYE Masquerade Ball at Tappo/Thin Man