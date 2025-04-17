Vote Buffalo in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Buffalo, NY is fun, historical, delicious, outdoorsy, sports-loving, diverse, and creative. It’s home to remarkable art, music, architecture and hotels. And did we mention it’s an easy, welcoming, and affordable place to visit? And now it’s being recognized on a national stage. Buffalo is nominated for the best of Cities in the Condé Nast 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, and the iconic Curtiss Hotel is in the running for the best of Hotels.

This is more than a nomination—it’s a chance to show the world what locals and visitors already know: Buffalo is bold, beautiful, and buzzing with culture, cuisine, and character.

Let’s rally together and give Buffalo the spotlight it deserves. Voting is open now and only takes a few minutes.

Click here to cast your vote and help Buffalo and the Curtiss Hotel claim their place among the best in the United States! To vote for Buffalo, click Cities and type in “Buffalo” to rate your experience. To vote for the Curtiss Hotel, click Hotels and type in “Curtiss Hotel” to rate your experience.

Let’s put Buffalo on the map—one vote at a time.