The Best of Visit Buffalo Niagara in 2021
2021. Another year in the books. As we say goodbye to this latest trip around the sun, and all the ups and downs that came with it, we look forward to peace, health, prosperity and more Buffalo buzz in 2022. But before we move on, we’re looking back at some of the good times and best moments from across the VBN channels over the last 365 days. Come with us, and be sure to follow VBN to join in on the fun!
Best Blog
Check out the most visited blog from the pages of VisitBuffaloNiagara.com –
The Best Pastries in the World Might Just Be in Buffalo, NY (read here)
Best Instagram
Best Tweet
Best Video
Best TikTok
Best Reel
View this post on Instagram
Best Meme
Best Media Hit
Check out Buffalo in this article by Greg Tasker of the The Detroit News –
Garden Scene Blossoms in Buffalo, New York (read here)
Best Ad
Some of our work as seen in the game program for the New York Yankees.
