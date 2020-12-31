The Best Sunsets Over Buffalo in 2020

Being one of only a handful of Eastern United States regions to benefit from a sunset over vast amounts of water, Buffalo’s evening light show is all the more unique, no matter the season. Deep shades of red, pink, orange and purple splash across the sky and reflect off the glassy (sometimes icy) waters of Lake Erie. Even better, this beautiful sight has a free cost of admission.

There are numerous ways to take in this colorful marvel of nature – on foot wandering the attractions at Canalside, exploring the natural setting of Tifft Nature Preserve or Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, or even away from the Lake at any of our wonderful Olmsted-designed parks and towering over Buffalo’s skyline.

So as the sun sets on 2020, we’re reflecting on some of the best sunset photos tagged using #InTheBUF. As the calendar flips to 2021, we want to see your best photos on Instagram using #InTheBUF. Happy New Year from your friends in Buffalo!

