Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Buffalo Mama

Just because Mother’s Day 2020 may look and feel a bit different this year doesn’t mean Mom doesn’t deserve the same love and thoughtfulness when it comes to gift-giving. Here’s a list of fun and creative ideas to help you make this Mother’s Day one to remember…although how could we ever forget?

The Gift of a Meal

After two months of quarantine, this may be the greatest gift one can give. The gift of not having to go into the kitchen. The gift of not having to scrounge for ingredients. The gift of not having to stare into the fridge and groan. (Can you tell this idea is at the top of my list this year?) Pick your favorite local restaurant currently offering take-out (view our full list here) and surprise mom with a hot meal from her favorite place. Need a few ideas? Salvatore’s offers a special Mother’s Day Dinner To-Go menu complete with special add-ons like Cocktail Kits, Wine by the Bottle and a Floral Bouquet. Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville has a Mother’s Day Package stocked up with dinner, flowers, dessert and an Excuria Spa gift card. If you need a city locale, Chez Ami inside the Curtiss Hotel is offering family-style take-out meals with dessert, drink and floral add-ons as well. (Oh and don’t make her pick it up. Deliver that straight to her front porch!)

The Gift of a Membership

Support our local cultural organizations and give mom the gift of being a tourist in her own backyard this summer. Memberships to the Darwin Martin House, Graycliff, Buffalo Museum of Science, Explore & More Children’s Museum, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, Burchfield Penney Art Center and others are easy to buy online or over the phone. Want to get even more creative? How about adopting an animal in mom’s name from the Buffalo Zoo? (Tell her the polar bear gets delivered next week just to freak her out!) Or check out the online museum store at the Darwin Martin House. Free shipping on all jewelry!

The Gift of Sweet Treats

When all else fails, try sugar. It’s the universal love language, right? We’ve all been baking up a storm lately but nothing tops a sugar rush from your favorite neighborhood spot. How about an order of cinnamon rolls and mimosas from The Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg for your favorite mama? Homemade pop tarts, macarons and a bag of local coffee from FairyCakes making you drool? This Little Pig has quarts of bloody marys and fresh-baked pies available (bourbon-pecan peach anyone?) Best of all after you order yours, consider donating a meal to families in need this Mother’s Day. This Little Pig offers that special add-on to give you all the feels.

The Gift of Tradition

How many years have you gone with a Mother’s Day gift go-to like chocolate and flowers? Doesn’t matter, the moral of the story is mom STILL loves those and what’s not to love? And our local chocolate shops and seasonal nurseries are making things easy for you with call-ahead or online ordering with curbside pickup to boot! Find a list of chocolate shops and nurseries here.

The Gift of Retail

You may not be able to head to the mall just yet or stroll down Elmwood Avenue popping into shop after shop in search of that perfect gift for mom, but those special little somethings are still out there. Vidler’s 5 & 10 in East Aurora has been consulting their own “in-person Alexa” for some unique, and quirky, Mother’s Day must-haves (red wine stain remover, anyone?) Support Buffalo’s female refugees with a purchase from Stitch Buffalo. Their Etsy shop has pins, ornaments and other handmade textiles available for purchase. Support Buffalo’s female small business owners with a purchase from the Buffalo Women’s Consortium’s online shop. I’ve got my eye on the OG Fleather earrings from Alexa Joan! (Is my husband reading this?)

Show Mom (and Buffalo!) the love this Mother’s Day! Stay home. Be safe. Stop the spread.