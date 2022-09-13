All the Reasons to Go to the Borderland Festival Music & Arts Festival

Welcome to the fourth year of Borderland! A festival beyond boundaries, the Borderland Music & Arts Festival is a fully immersive music, arts and food festival. But that might be oversimplifying it. The Buffalo area is home to natural wonders, talented people and an industrious spirit. Looking to capture the essence of that local energy, the folks behind Borderland have created a totally unique two-day music and cultural festival at one of Buffalo’s most historic sites. Here are all the reasons to head to Borderland Music & Arts Festival. And if you haven’t yet purchased your tickets, head to borderlandfestival.com to do so as tickets are selling fast!

The Lineup

Let’s get the big reason out of the way. As difficult a task as it may be, the musical acts for Borderland’s fourth-year lineup are even better than years past. Event organizers pulled no punches in getting premier acts like Portugal the Man, the Flaming Lips, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel on the bill. These 15+ blues, bluegrass, folk and rock acts will start cranking out the tunes at noon both Saturday and Sunday on Borderland’s two stages. Make sure to spend some time at the Homespun Stage to hear some of the best music coming out of Buffalo, too, including performances by Folkfaces, Grub and Critt’s Juke Joint.

The Artists and Artisans

Borderland isn’t just about the music. It’s a place to showcase some of the best local talent when it comes to craft and trade, too. At the Artisan Alley and Craft Corral, and Art Garage, Borderland attendees will witness live art displays from Musejar’s Vanessa Frost, yarn artist Blubird Studio, and the intricate creations of Kari Achatz. Shop the handmade wares of more than two dozen vendors like Oxford Pennant, Copper & Steel, and Bison Botanics. Plus, check out interactive entertainment and installations like axe throwing from Hatchets & Hops, the work of Jay Blakesberg Photography, see the huge draft horses courtesy of T.D. Laing, and there will even be a hot air balloon!

The Food

Almost as good as the musical lineup, the food that’ll be available at Borderland is a feast fit for a king or queen. Nosh on the juicy, smoked pulled pork sandwiches of Greene’s Smokin’ BBQ, guilt-free vegan comfort food from Guud & Evul Vegan Eats, on-the-go Asian fusion from Umami Bites, or satisfy your sweet tooth with a treat from Blue Eyed Baker. Just make sure to grab and go so you don’t miss a minute of the music!

The Drinks

It wouldn’t be a music and “craft” festival without craft beer would it? The Buffalocal Beer Paddock will keep your whistle wet all day with beverages from eight breweries and cideries. Tap into local favorite brewers like Community Beer Works, 42 North Brewing Company, Labatt USA, Hamburg Brewing Company, Bold Rock Cider, Resurgence Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company, and 12 Gates Brewing Company.

The Location

Perhaps the most important part of Borderland is the venue. Knox Farm State Park is a place brimming with history. This 633-acre farm is a natural haven for outdoor lovers and history buffs. And as this former country estate of the prominent Knox family of Buffalo is located in the charming village of East Aurora, home of the American Arts & Crafts Movement, a better location for this festival couldn’t have been chosen.

• • •

Experience the Borderland Music & Arts Festival, September 17 & 18.

For tickets and information visit borderlandfestival.com.