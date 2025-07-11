Kids Eat Free Deals in Buffalo, NY

Traveling with kids? Then you know mealtime can add up fast—and fast food isn’t always the answer. Luckily, Buffalo’s got your back (and your budget) with a variety of spots where kids eat free on select days! Whether you’re a local looking for an easy night out or a visitor fueling up between adventures, these deals make dining with the family a little more fun and a lot more affordable. Check out our roundup of kid-friendly deals that keep both stomachs and wallets full during your Queen City adventure.

Mondays

🍽 Wayland Brewing Co. (Orchard Park)

Start your week off right with a laid-back meal at Wayland Brewing. Every Monday, kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of a regular adult meal. Grab a brew, enjoy the stylish space indoors and out, and let the little ones dig in without digging into your wallet.

waylandbrewing.com

🍝 Waterstone Grill (Hamburg)

Just minutes from the Eternal Flame at Chestnut Ridge Park, Waterstone Grill is a convenient and cozy choice after a day outdoors. On Mondays, one free kids meal comes with every adult entrée purchase. Think fresh seafood, pasta, and hearty steaks for grown-ups, and classic faves for the kiddos.

waterstonegrill.net

🍻 New York Beer Project (Lockport location only)

Yes, even a beer hall can be family-friendly! At NYBP in Lockport, kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult entrée. Pair your pint with peace of mind (and no extra cost for the chicken tenders).

nybeerproject.com

🏈 Rookies Sports Bar (East Aurora)

Whether you’ve been out on the town or heading home from the fields, Rookies offers up free kids meals every Monday from 11am to 9pm with a $15 food purchase. It’s a casual, family-friendly spot with plenty of space to stretch out.

rookieseastaurora.com

🧀 Cheesy Chick (Williamsville)

Grilled cheese dreams come true at Cheesy Chick, where every Monday through Saturday from 11am–8pm, kids eat free with each combo meal purchased. Bonus: This bright, quirky café has vegan and gluten-free options, too!

thecheesychickbuffalo.com

🍕 Pizza Plant (Transit Road location only)

Kick off your week with pizza and perks—on Monday nights, Pizza Plant’s Transit Road location offers up to two free kids meals with a $15 purchase. Just bring your appetite and your littles.

pizzaplant.com

🌭 Johnson’s Landing (Hamburg)

Every kid (12 & under) eats free on Mondays at Johnson’s Landing. Bring the kiddos and sit on the patio overlooking a Lake Erie sunset while they chow down on their pick of burgers, dogs, and tenders. While they sip on a Shirley Temple, you can sip on a cold brew. Everybody wins!

johnsonslandingwny.com

Tuesdays

🍗 Anchor Bar (Amherst location only)

Celebrate Kids Night at the “Home of the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing”. Every Tuesday from 5–8pm, one free kids meal comes with every adult entrée at the Amherst location. Wings for you, chicken fingers or mac for them—everyone’s a winner.

anchorbar.com

🥪 Joe’s Deli (Buffalo)

This cozy deli hosts Kids Eat Free Tuesdays from 4:30–7:30pm. The family-owned spot is known for its creative sandwiches and friendly vibe—perfect for a low-key dinner out.

joesdelionline.com

🍫 The Melting Pot (Walden Galleria)

Fondue for the whole crew! Every Tuesday in July, kids eat free at the Buffalo Melting Pot with the purchase of an adult entrée. Kids 12 and under get a complimentary meal—but be sure to mention “Kids Eat Free” when making your reservation.

meltingpot.com/buffalo

Wednesdays

🍔 The Rock Kitchen & Bar (East Amherst)

Midweek melt-downs? Not here. Kids eat free on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult meal—and they get Play-Doh at the table to stay entertained while they wait. Rock on.

rockkitchenandbar.com

Saturdays

🍳 The V’randa (Grand Island)

Brunch with a bonus! On Saturdays only, kids 12 and under eat free from a special menu during brunch hours at The V’randa. It’s a cozy, stylish spot for families looking to kick off the weekend with waffles and savings. Drinks not included, but the vibe? Impeccable. The V’randa looks out over a state-of-the-art playground too!

The V’randa Menu

Sundays

🥙 Moe’s Southwest Grill (Various locations)

Welcome to Moe’s—and welcome to savings. On Sundays, kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Each kid’s meal includes a burrito, taco, or quesadilla with a cookie and drink. In-store only.

moes.com

🌮 Acapulco Mexican Restaurant (Tonawanda)

Just 15 minutes from the Buffalo Zoo, Acapulco is a fiesta for the whole family. On Sundays, get one free kids meal per adult entrée. Little diners can choose from tacos, quesadillas, or chicken tenders with fries or rice and beans.

acapulcotonawanda.com

🥖 DiBella’s Subs (Williamsville, Tonawanda & Cheektowaga)

From June 22 through August 31, Sundays come with a side of savings. Kids 10 and under get a free kids meal with the purchase of any 10” or 14” sub at select DiBella’s locations. Must dine in to redeem.

dibellas.com

Daily (with a twist!)

🍕 Pizza Plant (Canalside location only)

Just visited Explore & More? Bring your same-day receipt to Pizza Plant, and with a $15 minimum purchase, up to two kids meals are free per table. Kids get crayons and pizza dough to play with—and on Friday summer nights, they can even make their own pizza creations!

pizzaplant.com

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo (Downtown)

From Sunday through Thursday during June, July, and August, kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée (not valid during brunch or special events). Close to the waterfront, Sahlen Field and KeyBank Center, Hofbrauhaus is always a lively, fun place for families. Cannot be combined with any other offer.

hofbrauhausbuffalo.com

