How to Get Candy, Flowers & Broadway Market Easter Items

Easter is here. Hard to believe, right? Didn’t we just put away the Christmas lights? Spring’s favorite holiday will certainly feel a bit different this year but it doesn’t have to taste or smell any different. Local chocolatiers, nurseries and our beloved Broadway Market are still hard at work trying to salvage their busy season and help us keep our Easter traditions of chocolate bunnies, Easter lilies and butter lambs fully intact.

We’ve compiled a list of chocolate shops and nurseries who are offering online or by-phone ordering, along with curbside pickup or even delivery!

Chocolate Shops – call for delivery limitations and details

• Alethea’s, 8301 Main St., Williamsville | (716) 633-8620 | Curbside pickup | Order online

• Antoinette’s, 5981 Transit Rd., Depew | (716) 684-2376 | Curbside pickup | Order online

• Family Chocolate Shoppe, 10295 Main St., Clarence | (716) 759-0658 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order by phone

• Fowler’s, multiple locations | (800) 824-2263 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

• Henry’s Candy & Gifts, 3100 Independence Pkwy., Alden | (716) 937-3400 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

• King Condrell’s, 2805 Delaware Ave., Kenmore | (716) 877-4485 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order by phone

• Ko-Ed Candies, 285 Abbott Rd., Buffalo | (716) 824-3489 | Curbside pickup | Order online

• Mike’s Candies, 2110 Clinton St., Buffalo | (716) 826-6515 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

• Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, 325 Abbott Rd., Buffalo | (716) 824-0228 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

• Parkside Candies, multiple locations | (716) 833-7540 | Shipping | Order online

• Sweet Jenny’s, 56 E. Spring St., Williamsville | (716) 631-2424 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

• Wahl’s Candies, 130 Losson Rd., Buffalo | (716) 668-1385 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

• Watson’s, multiple locations | (716) 875-1935 | Curbside pickup and shipping | Order online

Nurseries

• Arbordale Nurseries, 480 Dodge Rd., Getzville |(716) 688-9125 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order online

• Berner Farms, 11210 Clinton St., Elma |(716) 681-0455 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

• Bison Nursery, 9000 Main St., Clarence |(716) 630-9767 | Delivery | Order by phone

• Draudt’s Farm Market, 4779 Clark St., Hamburg | (716) 648-7077 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

• Grabber & Sons, 3242 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga | (716) 633-1920 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order by phone

• Gullo’s Garden Center, 4767 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg | (716) 646-6111 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order by phone

• Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse, 8441 County Rd., East Amherst | (716) 741-3976 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

• Lincoln Park Nursery, 147 Old Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst | (716) 692-6100 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order by phone

• Lockwood’s Garden Center, 4484 Clark St., Hamburg |(716) 649-4684 | Curbside pickup | Order online

• Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Rd., East Aurora |(716) 655-0133 | Curbside pickup | Order online

• Murray Bros. Nurseries, 4399 Transit Rd., Orchard Park |(716) 662-3860 | Curbside pickup and delivery | Order online

• Northridge Nursery, 237 Lein Rd., West Seneca |(716) 677-5614 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

• Russell’s Nursey, 9800 Transit Rd., East Amherst | (716) 689-6764 | Curbside pickup | Order by phone

As for Buffalo’s favorite Easter tradition, the Broadway Market is still open but given that Easter week crowds won’t be (nor should be) shoulder-to-shoulder as in years past, they’re getting creative by offering a “Polish Breakfast Box” available for curbside pickup. For $80, you’ll receive several Broadway Market favorites such as a Sahlen’s ham, smoked and fresh polish sausage, placzek, Famous Broadway Market Horseradish, Chrusciki, a Malczewski butter lamb, bread, pierogi, chocolate and even a half dozen raw eggs. Contact the Broadway Market for more information: (716) 893-0705

Let’s make the most of this season of hope by giving just that to our local retailers who could use your support right now. You may need to social distance yourself from all of those goodies.