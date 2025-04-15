Tucked behind the Buffalo History Museum, the Japanese Garden bursts into breathtaking color each spring, transforming into a dreamy landscape of soft pink petals and peaceful reflection. This hidden gem draws visitors from near and far, beckoning them to pause, breathe, and celebrate the fleeting beauty of the cherry blossom. A living symbol of renewal and friendship, the garden is one of Buffalo’s most magical springtime experiences.

Thousands of visitors descend upon the garden and the history museum during the last weekend of each April for the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, a free annual celebration of springtime and of Japanese culture, commemorating our community’s longstanding ties with our sister city of Kanazawa, Japan.

“The winter snow is gone, but Buffalo welcomes visitors from near and far to experience Buffalo’s blizzard of pink petals,” said Paula Hinz, co-organizer of the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival. “Whether you are Buffalo-born and raised, or a first- time visitor, you are welcome in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park”.

Here are some fun facts you might not have known about Buffalo’s cherry blossoms and the festival:

🌸 Approximately 100 cherry blossom trees bloom in the Japanese Garden each spring, turning the space into a sea of pink and white These trees represent 9 unique varieties, each with its own delicate bloom shape and shade.

🌸 The oldest of the cherry trees behind the museum are approximately 60 years old. They were planted by local Rotarians, who were inspired by the new sister city relationship Buffalo had developed with Kanazawa, Japan in 1962. This grassroots effort led to the creation of the Japanese Garden in the 1970s. New cherry trees have been consistently planted since then, with the newest taking root just one year ago.

🌸 The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival was born from a humble picnic in 2013. Just under two dozen people came that year, but organizers Trudy Stern, Atsuko Nishida-Mitchell, and Paula Hinz had a vision: create a festival to share this serene spot with more Buffalonians. Since then, the event has evolved into Buffalo’s premier celebration of spring, featuring three stages of music sponsored by Music is Art, Japanese cultural displays, and arts and crafts activities throughout the garden and the museum.

🌸 Cherry blossoms usually bloom in late April, but they’ve been arriving earlier over the past 12 years. The earliest bloom on record was April 8, 2024, while 2021 took the honor of the most memorable bloom: April 10, followed by a snowstorm on April 21, blanketing the blossoms in snow.

🌸 Each variety’s bloom lasts about a week, depending on weather. Wind and rain can cut their lifespan short, which is part of their charm—fragile, fleeting, and unforgettable. The Kanzan trees tend to bloom last, often holding out into early May.

Follow @buffalohistorymuseum and @buffalohistorymuseumshop on Instagram to see the latest updates on when this year’s cherry blossoms will bloom!

For more on the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, visit buffalocherryblossomfestival.org.