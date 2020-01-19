Ice Bowling: The Coolest New Activity at the Ice at Canalside

The Ice at Canalside seems to always be expanding and growing every year to make these Buffalo winters and icy temperatures more fun. Not only did we invent the ice bike that’s now slowly making its way across the country, but we have curling, ice-skating, igloos, ice bumper cars, and even the newest adventure, ice bowling! Here are all the ways to enjoy the Ice at Canalside this winter:

Ice Bowling

The Ice at Canalside presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York introduced ice bowling to the mix of winter activities this year. For just $25, you can have a date night for two or a group outing for up to eight for 45 minutes. With balls and pins made for the icy, slippery conditions, you’ll work with an attendant until you have the hang of it, then they’ll leave you to do your thing! Plan to arrive 20 minutes before your scheduled time (book online) to fill out the waiver and grab a cup of hot cocoa at Canalside’s Snack Shack at The Ice. Best of all, no gutter balls!

Although bowling is one of the newest activities at Canalside, it’s certainly not the only way to enjoy the ice!

Returning Activities:

Ice Bumper Cars

You won’t be able to stop laughing while manning your very own ice bumper cars! They’re basically giant tube-padded bumper cars with joystick controls. It’s just seven dollars for an exhilarating seven minute session, and trust me, it’s worth it! Once you figure out how to control the bumper cars, you’ll be laughing hysterically with your friends while crashing into each other.

Ice Bikes of Buffalo

One of my favorite activities in the winter has always been the ice bikes. I’m so proud that our city invented something that lets everyone enjoy the ice! For just $12 for a half hour you can ditch the skates and try an ice bike for yourself. No balance necessary!

Ice Skating

Of course, if you’d rather try something a little more classic, you can strap on your own skates (or rent a pair) and hit the ice. Admission is free for children five and under, $4 for children 6 to 12 and military, and $6 for 13 and over to get onto the ice. If you need to rent skates, they’re available for $4 during normal hours and $5 during special holiday hours.

Curling at Canalside

With a group of 4 to 10 people per lane, you can try a classic Canadian game – curling! There’s an instructor to guide you through what to do with the stones, grippers, sliders, and brushes so you’re not going to be completely lost when it comes to how to play the game – someone is there to teach you! The cost on weekdays is $10 per person for one hour and on weekends and holidays it’s $15 per person for one hour.

Igloos at The Ice

Warm up inside one of the brand new igloos at Canalside! They’re not only heated, but their transparent walls gives you a view of the ice while avoiding the crowds. You can have up to eight people inside the igloo for about 90 minutes. Included in your igloo for $149 (regular hours) for 90 minutes is a heated space with seating, admission to the ice and skate rentals for up to eight people, complimentary hot chocolate, and the first round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks!

