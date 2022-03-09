Buffalo Ranks as Top Place to Travel in Architectural Digest

In the summer of 2021, a consortium of nine Frank Lloyd Wright sites located in Western Pennsylvania and Western New York joined forces, launching The Great Wright Road Trip, a journey that illustrates the epic arc and grandeur of the legendary architect’s career.

Recently, that collaborative effort was recognized in the pages of Architectural Digest as the publication named its Top 22 Places to Travel in Spring, Summer and Fall 2022.

“Five of the sites are in and around Buffalo, including the Martin House and Graycliff Estate, which completed a decades-long renovation just before the pandemic. A major expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for modern and contemporary art, and a $2 million renovation and expansion of the historic Colored Musicians Club provide two more reasons to go,” Laura Itzkowitz writes for Architectural Digest.

Located within an easy four-hour drive of each other, the nine locations tell the story of an American master’s restless imagination and relentless innovation. The nine sites are as emblematic as the rich vein of Americana connecting them—miles of scenic countryside, bountiful vineyards, roadside farm stands, and regional food specialties that offer up a particularly special slice of the American experience.

To plan your adventure on the Great Wright Road Trip visit wrightroadtrip.com.

Read the entire Architectural Digest list here: Top 22 Places to Travel in Spring, Summer and Fall 2022