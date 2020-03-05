Buffalo: One of America’s Great Pizza Cities?

When it comes to pizza, “Buffalo” is synonymous with the city’s “sexy slices,” thick-crusted but airy pies topped with cheese (often over the edge), with signature cup-and-char pepperoni. But recently, Queen City pizzaphiles have been treated to regional and international styles found in places like Detroit, Tokyo, or Italy. And they have one of their own in Jay Langfelder to thank.

Langfelder, whose O.G. Wood Fire Pizza Truck established his rep in 2015, now runs Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, a much-loved brick-and-mortar shop on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore where he serves Neapolitan-type pizzas featuring high quality (and seasonal) ingredients. He’s also created @thepizzalaboratory on Instagram to document the new techniques and exciting styles he’s experimenting with. Going forward, he intends to host Pizza Lab pop-ups one Saturday a month at his Kenmore location.

“I’m just hoping to bring pizza diversity to Buffalo,” Langfelder explained.

For the record, Langfelder, who cites The Grange, Daniela, and Elm Street Bakery as local spots that “can compete with the best pizza around America,” doesn’t look down at Buffalo’s icons. His top three Buffalo spots are Imperial Pizza, Mattina’s on Sheridan (“Maybe the best version of traditional Buffalo-style”), and Bocce Club Pizza.

“I would just really like Buffalo to be in the conversation as a great pizza city,” Langfelder, who got his start making pizza at age 16, said. “We already have a great regional style but if you look around at the truly great pizza cities, they have diversity. Brooklyn, Philly, Rome, Portland, New York City, all have multiple styles they do well. Until recently, Buffalo only had one.”

Why is any of this noteworthy to Buffalonians, pizza lovers, and food tourists?

Pizza is undergoing a shift, with chefs, writers, and customers increasingly interested in high-quality slices and lesser-known regional styles. While perhaps still small, there’s a circle of chefs and restaurateurs making serious pizza across America, reinventing Sicilian squares, experimenting with natural leavening (rye and sourdough starters), and even (gasp!) improving on the obsessed-over New York City slice.

But it’s not often outside some well-known pizza consultants that you find one person trying to perfect and serve various styles in one place. It’s part of what makes Langfelder’s Pizza special.

In addition to the Neapolitan-ish pies Jay’s known for, his Pizza Lab experiments have made Detroit squares (a style gone viral across America) standard fare. Different styles aren’t just a matter of changing pans or cheeses. Different styles mean different doughs, fermentations, bake times, and techniques — much of it learned through trial and error.

“What people don’t see are the hundreds of experiments that haven’t worked,” Langfelder said. And research isn’t limited to the online forums Jay has frequented over the past 20 years. He and his team are often in the field—they make at least six recon trips a year to places like New York City, Rome, and Naples.

“I’m headed to New York soon to cover a dozen places, then Asheville, North Carolina in a few months to check out the pizza scene there, and I hope to get to Philadelphia this year,” he said.

So, what are some of the edible pizza experiments you can find at Jay’s Artisan pies besides the Detroit squares that have made the menu? And do customers ever benefit from… science? “Always,” Langfelder answered. “Sometimes I’ll just go hand it out to people in the shop.”

But a few of the previous styles have included: Tokyo-style Pizza (a salt-crusted pie invented in Japan as an homage to authentic Neapolitan-style pies); New York City-style (the classic thin-crust pies Manhattan expats typically complain are missing in Buffalo); bar pies (cracker-thin, tavern-born pizzas found largely in New England, New Jersey, and Connecticut); high-hydration, extended fermentation Detroit-style pizza; flatbread; gluten-free pies; and some heavenly whole wheat focaccia.

He’s even done a reinterpretation of Buffalo-style pizza. “A 72-hour ferment at 75% hydration with King Arthur Baking Flour,” Langfelder said. “We used Grande whole milk mozzarella and bufala. Also, a typical Buffalo sauce, the Stanislaus Super Dolce. The pepperoni was Ezzo blended with Battistoni off the stick.”

That artisanal homage was finished with a 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, Sicilian oregano, and extra-virgin olive oil. Uniquely Buffalo, and unfortunately for the rest of the country, available nowhere else in the world.

Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, 2872 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217 | jaysartisan.com | 716-322-1704 | Instagram: @jaysartisan + @thepizzalaboratory