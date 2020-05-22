Bike There! Buffalo Bike Tours Offering Self-Guided Rides

At a time when getting outside for some fresh air is a commodity worth as much as gold, you’re probably on the lookout for ways to make those precious hours the “best time ever!”, but also the “safest time ever!” Enter, Buffalo Bike Tours. Road bike, mountain bike, tandem, tricycle, unicycle or penny-farthing, Buffalo Bike Tours just wants you to get some rubber on the Buffalo roads. While BBT founder, Marc Moscato would normally be your guide – ukulele on his back, song in his heart – their guided group tours are, unfortunately, on hiatus.

Never fear! A captivating, visually stunning and educational DIY bike ride is only a click away. Beginning just a couple of weeks ago, Buffalo Bike Tours has launched Bike There! 5 Self-Guided Buffalo Tours by Bike, a series of Buffalo-themed bike rides taking you to historic, and beautiful, Buffalo locales like the Central Terminal, Delaware Park, Erie Basin Marina, popping murals like the Freedom Wall, and so much more.

The tour themes offered include the East Side Loop, Olmsted Pan Am Loop, Public Art Loop, Waterfront Loop (available May 28), and Architecture Loop (available June 4). Rides can be accessed by signing up at buffalobiketours.com/rentals. The cost is free, but donations are always appreciated. While self-guided tour riders are encouraged to use their own bike and helmet, bike rentals are still available to rent from Buffalo Bike Tours’ Canalside kiosk at 1 Naval Park Cove. Rentals are $45/day and $25/half day (3 hours).

Once signed up and ready to ride, the tours are accessible through the Ride With GPS app (also free) and include cue sheets, curated landmarks, stories, photos, and hyperlinks with plenty of juicy Buffalo facts, tidbits and “did ya knows”.

As a bonus, Buffalo Bike Tours is offering a chance to win a $250 prize pack to anyone that shares their Bike There! experience on social media. Be sure to tag them: Facebook | Instagram

Happy riding!

If a ride isn’t your speed, check out these awesome masks available in the Buffalo Bike Tours shop for only $10. Purchase here: Buffalo Bike Tours Bike Mask

Bike There! was created, in part, as a response to the COVID-19 crisis. The project makes some of Buffalo Bike Tours’ content available to everyone during these challenging times, while also promoting exercise, celebrating our great city, and instilling social distancing. When the time comes, we highly recommend checking out Buffalo Bike Tours’ impressive lineup of tours (there’s even a wing tour – YUM!). There’s a reason they’ve earned #1 Tour, Outdoor Activity, and Food & Drink attraction in Buffalo on TripAdvisor.

The Bike There! project is made possible with the generous support of the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

Buffalo Bike Tours | 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo NY | (716) 328-8432 | buffalobiketours.com

